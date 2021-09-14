Pele: Brazil legend to leave intensive care this week, says daughter

Pele has been in hospital since doctors removed a tumour from his colon earlier this month; Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento said: "He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home"

Pele will be moved out of intensive care in the coming days as the Brazil footballing great continues his recovery from surgery, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.

The 80-year-old, who is the only male player to win three World Cups, has been in the Alberto Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since doctors removed a tumour from his colon earlier this month.

"He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!)," Nascimento said on Instagram.

"He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home.

"He is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at Einstein and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this!"

The hospital said last Friday that Pele was recovering satisfactorily.

Pele has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012 and cannot walk unaided.

His public appearances were already being cut before the Covid-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.