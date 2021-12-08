Pele: Brazil legend hospitalised again to treat colon tumour

Brazilian football great Pele has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for a colon tumour.
Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that Pele is stable and should be discharged in the next few days.
The three-time World Cup winner underwent surgery to remove a colon tumour in September and spent nearly a month in hospital.
The hospital said at the time that he would require chemotherapy.
According to Wednesday's note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment.
The 81-year-old legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better "every day."
Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.