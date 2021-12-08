Pele: Brazil legend hospitalised again to treat colon tumour

Pele underwent surgery to remove a colon tumour in September and was in hospital for almost a month; Hospital Albert Einstein said the 81-year-old should be discharged in the next few days after 'continuing' his treatment

Wednesday 8 December 2021 15:07, UK

The former soccer player, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, addresses the official opening of the World Economic Forum for Latin America at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, south of Sao Paulo, on Wednesday. Photo: NILTON FUKUDA/ESTADAO CONTEUDO
Image: Pele won three World Cups with Brazil

Brazilian football great Pele has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for a colon tumour.

Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that Pele is stable and should be discharged in the next few days.

The three-time World Cup winner underwent surgery to remove a colon tumour in September and spent nearly a month in hospital.

The hospital said at the time that he would require chemotherapy.

According to Wednesday's note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment.

Trending

The 81-year-old legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better "every day."

Also See:

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema