Sky Sports backs Movember with Geoff Shreeves, Clinton Morrison, Tom White and Saturday Social stars involved

Sky Sports supports Movember campaign for a fourth year, working together to raise funds for key cause areas like mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer

Movember is back and it's time to get involved - because whatever you grow, will save a bro.

This has been a year of ups and downs, and men's health is still in crisis. Sky Sports is proud to be partnering with Movember again, working together to raise funds for key cause areas like mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Famous Sky Sports faces including Geoff Shreeves and Clinton Morrison have pledged to grow a moustache this November, along with Sky Sports News presenter Tom White and Saturday Social's Smithy and Joe Tomlinson.

The money raised funds ground-breaking medical research, innovative cancer tests and treatments, and game-changing mental health interventions - over 1,250 men's health projects around the world and counting. Millions have joined the movement and once again, Sky Sports is backing their efforts.

Geoff Shreeves said: "Movember is so important for so many reasons for men. Prostate and testicular cancer, mental health issues, suicide prevention to name just four areas where it can help just by creating awareness and starting conversations. Fellas are facing many problems on multiple fronts so let's get some teamwork going. That's why I'm partnering with Movember. 'Grow a mo, save a bro' does what it says on the tin. Or chin."

It’s not too late for you to take part in Movember. Whatever you Grow will save a bro. Sign up at https://t.co/1Hwxyc7GoL #movember #menshealth. Surely you can do better than @GNev2!?! pic.twitter.com/z2XmIHYwcT — Geoff Shreeves (@GeoffShreeves) October 27, 2021

Tom White said: "Having been blown away by the support I received last year, I'm delighted to be part of Movember again. It's an incredible cause, and one that I'm extremely passionate about. Throughout the month I'll be comparing my 'tache to legendary sporting figures, so make sure you check out my updates on social media and donate!"

Here are the ways you can get involved:

GROW A MO

Patchy, lopsided, itchy or epic - whatever Mo you grow this Movember, your face will raise funds and awareness for men's health.

MOVE FOR MOVEMBER

Commit to running or walking 60km over the month, at your own pace. That is 60km for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world.

HOST A MO-MENT

Rally a crew and do something fun and easy. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause.

MO YOUR OWN WAY

Create your own challenge - it can be anything. A gruelling test of physical endurance or something else entirely. Your epic efforts will help change the face of men's health.

In addition to tackling the key health issues faced by men, Movember's mission is to motivate men to stay healthy in all areas of life, with an emphasis on social connection, talking more often and openly about their health, and reaching out in tough times.

To learn more and to get involved sign up before November 1 or donate at movember.com.