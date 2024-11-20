Championship Team of the Season so far: Sheffield United dominate with Norwich's Borja Sainz the star

Goalkeeper: Michael Cooper, Sheffield United

Michael Cooper has claimed the most crosses of any goalkeeper in the Championship (21)

Prutts says: He's part of a very solid back section for Sheffield United. He's come in and asserted himself, which as a new goalkeeper at a team is always tough. But he's saved them bundles of points so far, and is a big part of why they've been so miserly at the back.

Right-back: Trai Hume, Sunderland

Trai Hume has played every minute in the Championship this season.

Prutts says: He's a big part of a team that's taken us all by surprise. He's been terrific, consistent and is playing to a very high standard in the Championship. He's doing very well as part of a good team.

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk, Leeds

Pascal Struijk ranks second in the Championship for successful passes (82.6) and touches (100.1) per 90.

Prutts says: With a lot of change going on at Leeds over the summer and through the transfer window with big names moving on, things were very unsettled. But Struijk has come back and really settled back into the standards he'd already set.

Centre-back: Harry Souttar, Sheffield United

Harry Souttar has won 79.7 per cent of his aerial duels, more than any other centre-back in the Championship.

Prutts says: He's been both figuratively and literally statuesque for them at the back. They've got a real familiarity and reliance there, and that breeds confidence. I'm also very old fashioned in that if you've got a player who's that tall, you stick him up front or in defence!

Left-back: Harrison Burrows, Sheffield United

Harrison Burrows has created more chances (21) than any other left-back in the Championship.

Prutts says: I thought he was wonderful for Peterborough and he's made his bow for Sheffield United and is chipping in with goals as well. He's showing real signs of promise, and if you're going to be be a full-back who wants to get forward, you want Chris Wilder as your manager.

Centre midfield: Vini Souza, Sheffield United

Vini Souza has made the second-most tackles of any player in the Championship (55).

Prutts says: The biggest compliment you can pay to a player is how much they miss him when he's not there. He's found his feet this season, and I'm impressed how, at his size, he gets around the pitch. He suits the league, but he's no slouch on the ball either.

Centre midfield: Alex Mowatt, West Brom

Alex Mowatt ranks third overall in the Championship for progressive passes (109).

Prutts says: The different managers he's worked under have helped to create a really nicely rounded player. Carlos Corberan will be working them every single minute of every day to be as good as they can. But Mowatt would be up for that fight as much as anyone else.

Right wing: Romain Esse, Millwall

Romain Esse has the most successful dribbles (34) in the Championship.

Prutts says: I've spoken to Gary Rowett about him, and he sings his praises. He has all the attributes you recognise as a boring old ex-pro. He works his socks off and wants to learn. He plays for a very unique club, and understands what comes with that as well.

Left wing: Borja Sainz, Millwall

Borja Sainz is the Championship top scorer with 11 goals.

Prutts says: He's already eclipsed what he did last season from a goals point of view. He's been superb. I'm not sure he'll be bothered by a compliment from me, but he plays football in a way I never could have done! He looks like he's enjoying it.

Striker: Haji Wright, Coventry

Haji Wright has more touches in the opposition box (82) than any other Championship player.

Prutts says: He was ostensibly brought in to replace Viktor Gyokeres, who has gone on to score a hat-trick in the Champions League against Man City! It shows that those big boots to fill have got progressively bigger. He's more than fit to lead the line in a Championship side that should be knocking on the door of the top six.

Striker: Josh Maja: West Brom

Josh Maja has the best shot conversion rate (26.5 per cent) in the Championship.

Prutts says: The decks have been cleared a little for him at West Brom, and he's scoring goals for fun. It's not rocket science to say if you're on the pitch more then you're more likely to score goals. But he's done that, and he's been ably assisted by very good players around him.

Manager: Regis Le Bris, Sunderland

Prutts says: To take over a team in the manner he's done, without wholesale surgery to it, has been impressive. It's a very likeable side, with a nice mix of youth and experience. His team have been great to watch. They've shown real character and fortitude in games, and also been exciting to watch.

