David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I was down at Millwall's training ground with Gary Rowett this week, seeing what he is doing to try and take the club to the next level in the Championship. He has had a solid start to life so far there.

That defeat at home to Cardiff at the weekend for Nottingham Forest probably proved they don't have quite enough for automatic promotion, but if they want to finish top six they need to be getting results in games such as this. I fancy a draw here, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs Leeds, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield are having a bit of a reality check under Danny Cowley at the minute, without a win in four and they had a bit of a thumping at Bristol City.

Leeds are flying. Five wins on the spin and with daylight to Fulham in third. Can they hold on this season and get over the line? We'll find out one way or another, but I don't see their winning run ending on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs N Forest Live on

Cardiff vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

Neil Harris will be delighted with Cardiff's performances so far, including getting that first away win of the season at Nottingham Forest last time out. That was a huge result for them and he may be proving a few of the doubters wrong.

Barnsley got their first win under Gerhard Struber and their first victory at all since the opening day of the season against Hull last weekend. That was massive for them, but they still have an awful lot of work to do to get out of the mess they find themselves in, and Cardiff should have too much for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Fulham are right in business now. Four wins on the spin, but they will need to keep winning to close the gap on Leeds and West Brom above them.

Only one side in the Championship has lost fewer games than Bristol City this season, which shows how resilient they are under Lee Johnson. There will be goals at the Cottage, but I can't split the sides.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Two sides who could really do with a win here. QPR at least ended a bit of a slump with a good draw at Derby last Saturday, but are still tumbling down the table.

Preston may consider themselves unlucky in the way they lost against West Brom on Monday night, but they didn't deserve to win either and now it's three defeats on the spin. I think both sides would probably settle for a draw on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Swansea, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a big win for West Brom at Preston, albeit in slightly controversial circumstances. It was the kind of game that tends to tip the way of sides who go on to get promoted at the end of the season.

Swansea are without a win in four and have dropped out of the top six for the first time. They need to get back to winning ways, but that's unlikely to happen at The Hawthorns.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Coventry vs Ipswich, Saturday 3pm

Coventry are ticking along under Mark Robins. They have probably drawn a few too many games this season, but they don't lose a lot either and are still within touching distance of the top two.

Ipswich haven't played an awful lot of league games in the last month or so, but are still second with games in hand on all the sides around them. This is a tough game to call, but I'll back the away side to nick it.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Morecambe vs Carlisle, Saturday 3pm

This is a huge game for Morecambe. They are bottom of the table and face a side in no kind of form at all at home. It is a three points they really need or they could start to lose touch with a few too many of the sides above them.

It's a first league game in charge of Carlisle for Chris Beech, who will be keen to get his side climbing the table soon. I reckon he'll start with a win.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Blackburn vs Derby: 1-1 (11/2)

Hull vs Stoke: 3-1 (18/1)

Luton vs Wigan: 1-0 (17/2)

Middlesbrough vs Charlton: 1-2 (12/1)

Reading vs Birmingham: 1-2 (11/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford: 2-1 (9/1)