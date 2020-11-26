David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here.

The Prutton's Predictions show!

Listen to the all-new Prutton's Predictions show! David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 14. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Brentford vs QPR, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's looking like a nicely-poised west London derby on Friday night. Given where these two teams are it's got all the makings of a cracking game.

Given QPR's penchant for conceding goals, and the for Ivan Toney - who made the difference again for Brentford in midweek - is in, I think this will be an entertaining game. Plenty of goals and a home win.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Bristol City, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It was huge for Reading to get a point and end that losing run. It was imperative from a confidence point of view. They've got some really talented players going forward, still, and could cause Bristol City problems.

City got an attritional point against Watford in midweek, and will provide a real test for the Royals. In fact, I think they'll come away with all three points.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

Norwich are in a rich vein of form and certainly aren't top by luck at this point. It won't help not having Emi Buendia after his sending off, but Teemu Pukki seems to have gotten into gear.

Coventry needed to find a system which kept the opposition out as they were conceding too many goals. Two clean sheets in a row suggests Mark Robins has done that. This is a bigger challenge, though. I can't see past a Norwich win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

Rotherham have lost four from their last five, and even Paul Warne would admit they go into most Championship games as underdogs.

This is going to be tough. I've watched Bournemouth closely in the last couple of weeks and they've just got so many players who can turn it on, whether it be David Brooks, Junior Stanislas, Dominic Solanke or Arnaut Danjuma. The list goes on. Cherries win for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Watford had players unavailable in midweek against Bristol City due to the coronavirus, but still ground out a decent result in tough circumstances. Their squad has real depth to it.

Preston as we know are very good on the road. They might be tired after playing for so long against Blackburn in midweek, but I think this could be a more balanced game. I'll go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest had a few half-chances against Bournemouth, but were simply outclassed by the Cherries overall. Lyle Taylor didn't get an awful lot of service up top, and that's something they need to work on.

Swansea are ticking along nicely. Their recent record at the City Ground isn't but, but they look confident and they will fancy this one. I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Millwall: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Barnsley: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Luton: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Wycombe: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)