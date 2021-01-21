David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Stoke vs Watford, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's five without a win for Stoke, now. They have just started to drift away from the battle for the top six a little and need to start picking up victories again soon. Goals had been a problem until their midweek game, but even then they could only manage to draw 3-3 with Rotherham!

If Watford could sort out their form on the road, where they have picked up just two wins all season, they would be right up there with Norwich. Right now it looks like their battling with a few others for second place. Taking everything into consideration, I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

A really good couple of wins for QPR lately, just when they and Mark Warburton needed them most. They have given themselves a bit of breathing space away from the relegation battle.

Derby are out of the bottom three ahead of the weekend after that terrific win against Bournemouth. Despite QPR's recent upturn, I feel like the away side will sneak this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Gillette Soccer Saturday Saturday 23rd January 3:00pm

Preston vs Reading, Sunday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

A good win for Preston at Birmingham on Wednesday night to end a mini blip of back-to-back defeats. They are in and around that position they always seem to be in the Championship table. A tough opponent for anyone, but probably slightly too inconsistent at this stage to reach the play-offs.

Reading have picked up 10 points from their last four games and are right back in the chase. It does not look like they are going anywhere and are a great bet for the play-offs. This game should have a few goals in it, but I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough got a great win against a resurgent Nottingham Forest side in midweek to keep them within touch of the play-off race, bouncing back from that disappointing loss at home to Birmingham last Saturday.

It's been a similar story for Blackburn all season. They are bursting with goals - it is not often the leading scorers in the Championship lie in 12th heading into a week at this stage - but they are just too inconsistent. It will be a close game at the Riverside, but I have to lean towards Boro.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)