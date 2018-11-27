Martin Tyler's stats: Is Jose Mourinho the king of the 0-0?

1:33 Martin Tyler brings you his latest teaser from Molineux ahead of Wolves’ match against Huddersfield. Martin Tyler brings you his latest teaser from Molineux ahead of Wolves’ match against Huddersfield.

Is Jose Mourinho the king of the 0-0? Are Leicester the most ill-disciplined team in Premier League history?

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has the answers to those questions and more in his weekly stats column, and don't forget to try his tricky teaser in the video above.

Martin's stats from Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield

Huddersfield have won 11 of the last 13 meetings between themselves and Wolves and this was their sixth win in seven at Molineux. All of those meetings, before Sunday, were outside the top division.

However, it was Huddersfield's first top-division win at Molineux since February 1938 when they won 4-1. It was their first top-division win over Wolves home or away since September 1954 when they won 2-0 at home. In fact it was Wolves' first defeat in the last 13 home top-division meetings.

David Wagner has won all four games as Huddersfield head coach against Wolves without conceding a goal.

Aaron Mooy had not scored in his last 31 appearances (29 Premier League) and these were his first goals since a double at Watford in 2017. Huddersfield still have not had a goal from a recognised forward, but Mooy became top scorer with two.

Wolves made only their third team change in 13 games this season when Ruben Vinagre replaced the injured Jonny.

The most interesting stat is that Wolves were 1.8cm from scoring an equaliser. Huddersfield showed how good they can be, but technology also took centre stage!

King of the…0-0

Has any other Premier League manager had more 0-0s than Jose Mourinho? Pete, Barnsley

MARTIN SAYS: Yes, many.

Mourinho has overseen 26 0-0 draws managing in the Premier League but 10 of those have come in his 89 games in charge of Manchester United. That means 11.2 per cent of his games in charge of United have been goalless, which is higher than the overall Premier League average; in history, 8.5 per cent of Premier League games have finished goalless.

Since Mourinho took over at Old Trafford, only one Premier League team has had more goalless draws - Southampton have been involved in 15 in the same period.

His overall record puts him 16th in the list for goalless draws as a Premier League manager. There's a surprising - and very topical - name at the top of the list in the shape of Harry Redknapp.

Harry Redknapp is the king of 0-0s

Redknapp's teams produced 64 0-0s in his time managing in the Premier League - two more than Arsene Wenger, 14 more than Sam Allardyce and 19 more than Sir Alex Ferguson.

Most PL 0-0s Manager No. of 0-0s Games Harry Redknapp 64 641 Arsene Wenger 62 828 Sam Allardyce 50 512 Sir Alex Ferguson 45 810 George Graham 45 288 Steve Bruce 39 392 David Moyes 37 526 Mark Hughes 37 465 Martin O'Neill 33 359 Rafa Benitez 32 263

Of the 65 managers to have taken charge of 100+ Premier League games, Mourinho ranks 35th for highest percentage of 0-0s.

Top of that list is George Graham (15.63 per cent). Other notable inclusions in that top 10 are Roy Hodgson (11.79 per cent), Chris Hughton (11.25 per cent) and Sean Dyche (11.11 per cent).

PL bad boys

How many red cards have Leicester had this season? What's the Premier League record over an entire season? Harry, London

MARTIN SAYS: Leicester have picked up four red cards in the Premier League this season already with James Maddison getting dismissed for two yellow cards early on in their fixture with Brighton. Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan (2) have also seen red.

If the Foxes continue at this current rate, then they could be in danger of breaking the record for the most amount of sending offs in one season.

That title is currently jointly-held by the QPR team of 2011/12 and Sunderland in 2009/10 - who both had nine players given their marching orders in that respective season. Interestingly, despite their disciplinary problems, both of those teams managed to avoid relegation that season, while the three below them in the list (Blackburn, Newcastle and Leicester) all paid the price for their indiscipline and were relegated.

Most red cards in a season Club No.of reds Season QPR 9 2011/12 Sunderland 9 2009/10 Blackburn 8 1998/99 Newcastle 8 2008/09 Leicester 8 1994/95 West Ham 8 1999/2000

'You can't beat me'

It feels like an eternity since Manchester City lost a game in the Premier League? How far away are they from Arsenal's 'Invincibles' record? Keith, Colchester

MARTIN SAYS: Man City are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League games (W16 D3) - if you include last season - with their last defeat coming in that exciting Manchester derby against United in April. However, they remain well short of that great Arsenal team's record.

Wenger's men not only went unbeaten throughout the entire 2003/04 season, they maintained the run in total for 49 games across two seasons. Their famous run ended against Manchester United at Old Trafford in what is famously known as the 'Battle of the Buffet'.

Longest unbeaten PL runs Club No.of games Date of defeat Arsenal 49 16 October 2004 Chelsea 40 29 October 2005 Arsenal 30 6 October 2002 Man City 30 2 January 2018 Chelsea 29 18 October 2008 Manchester United 29 25 September 1999

City got to 30 games unbeaten last season before succumbing to Liverpool at Anfield in a mesmerising 4-3 fixture.

Football is full of 'ifs', but if Sergio Aguero had scored a late equaliser in that defeat to Liverpool last season when he hit the side-netting and if they'd seen out their 2-0 lead against Manchester United in April, then this weekend's fixture at home to Bournemouth would be the game where they could have broken Arsenal's 49-game record.

Goal, assist maestros

How many times has Leroy Sane scored and assisted in the same game? Kody, Manchester

MARTIN SAYS: You are correct to note his influence. Since the start of last season, no player has both scored and assisted in more Premier League games than Sane. He and Mohamed Salah have managed to score and provide an assist in seven different games.

Goal & assist in one game Player Games Wayne Rooney 36 Thierry Henry 32 Alan Shearer 31 Andy Cole 28 Frank Lampard 27

In terms of all-time Premier League goal and assist influence in the same game, Wayne Rooney leads the way having achieved the feat in 36 different matches.

Raheem Sterling celebrates with Leroy Sane after putting Manchester City 2-0 up at West Ham

Thierry Henry is next in with 32 and then Alan Shearer with 31. Andy Cole used to link up to great effect with Dwight Yorke at Manchester United and he's in the top five with 28 matches, while midfielder Frank Lampard completes the list with 27.