Jose Mourinho an 'author of his own misfortune', says Martin Tyler

1:47 Jose Mourinho had cut a dejected figure of late, says Martin Tyler Jose Mourinho had cut a dejected figure of late, says Martin Tyler

Jose Mourinho's management style made his departure from Manchester United almost inevitable, according to Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler.

Mourinho was sacked at around 9am on Tuesday in a face-to-face meeting with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at United's Carrington training base.

However, Mourinho's public outbursts about his rivals' greater spending powers did not help his cause at Old Trafford, says Tyler.

From being the Special One, he has become the Miserable One Martin Tyler

"The other [top-six] clubs have managers with great energy and that does help players, but Mourinho has not been able to manage that," Tyler told Sky Sports News.

"There are lots of ways of winning football matches, it does not say that you have to play outward-going football and be on the front foot all the time, because sometimes you do that and end up letting in four and scoring three.

"That does not get you anywhere, but I do think that the expectation at Man Utd… I remember him saying it was his dream job when he was appointed, but maybe that difficulty of looking at his squad and saying, 'perhaps Man City and Liverpool are better than us'.

"Often managers do think that and keep it to themselves, but he has come out and said it and obviously the board and players have not been too happy about that. And I am certain the fans have not been too happy about that.

"So he has been an author of own misfortune, but it is always a sad day when someone loses their job, even if up in Manchester it maybe a popular choice from the board to dismiss Jose today (Tuesday)."

Meanwhile, Tyler - who has been commentating on football for more than 40 years - has also noticed a change in Mourinho's demeanour over the years, with the Portuguese cutting a dejected figure of late.

0:12 Jose Mourinho leaves his hotel after being sacked by Manchester United Jose Mourinho leaves his hotel after being sacked by Manchester United

"I do think Mourinho still has great qualities, but what he had not been able to do was bring happiness to the work place," he said.

"I have heard a lot of comments today about the players should have done this and that, but in management you have to create a proper working environment that the players will respond to whether it is contrary to your natural way of going about things.

"And it seemed to be contrary to Jose's because he has changed so much since I first came across him when he was the Porto manager in that season when he knocked Man Utd out of the Champions League and went on to win the Champions League.

Man Utd vs B'mouth Live on

"From being the Special One, he has become the Miserable One and no one can really understand why, even when you really try and analyse it. Maybe he created a persona that he just found impossible to live up to.

"He was everybody's media darling, everybody wanted to talk to him, every press conference was a work of art from his point of view. And then suddenly, every press conference has become something you want to avoid at all costs and he did not want to talk to you anyway.

"I did his last game on Sunday and his last game in charge of Chelsea almost three years ago, and I must say that you do not really want to spend time in his company, and that is very sad because he was a magnet before.

"But something has changed…"

Enjoy all of the Festive Football fixtures by getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month