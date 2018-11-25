Women's Super League: Arsenal brush aside Brighton to stay perfect

Dominique Bloodworth celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Brighton

Arsenal cruised to a 4-1 home win against Brighton to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Women's Super League season.

The Gunners had to come from behind to seal their ninth straight league victory after Ini Umotong's early goal had given Brighton a surprise lead.

Vivianne Miedema equalised midway through the first half and further goals before the interval from Dominique Bloodworth and Danielle van de Donk put Arsenal in control. Beth Mead curled home a late fourth.

Manchester City maintained their unbeaten league start as they ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at Yeovil.

Nikita Parris and Caroline Weir put City 2-0 up at half-time and the visitors added late goals through Steph Houghton's free-kick and Claire Emslie.

Birmingham kept in touch with the top two as they also secured their sixth league win of the campaign, 2-0 at Liverpool.

Emma Follis and Connie Scofield were both on target in the first half to keep the Blues in third place and send Liverpool to their fourth straight defeat.

West Ham leapfrogged Liverpool into seventh spot after a 2-0 home win against Bristol City.

Alisha Lehmann struck early in the first half and Jane Ross clinched the Hammers' third league win of the season by scoring in the 89th minute.

Managerless Everton remain bottom and without a win this season after losing 2-1 at Reading, for whom Brooke Chaplen fired a double.

Hannah Cain gave Everton an early lead, but Chaplen struck a 20th-minute equaliser and then curled home the winner midway through the second half to lift Reading up to fourth in the table.