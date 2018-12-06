LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - Simon Grayson and Matt Taylor join David Prutton

Don't miss EFL Matters on Sky Sports Football every Thursday

Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as Simon Grayson and Swindon midfielder Matt Taylor join David Prutton.

In a jam-packed show the guests discuss Reading following the departure of manager Paul Clement, the big Friday night clash West Brom vs Aston Villa and Harry Wilson's form for Derby.

Taylor then discusses Swindon Town's fortunes this season, before the guests turn their attentions to Cambridge after Joe Dunne was dismissed, Wally Downes being appointed at AFC Wimbledon and Sam Ricketts becoming the new manager of Shrewsbury.

Listen to the EFL Matters podcast and subscribe to more via iTunes