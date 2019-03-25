MLS round-up: Brad Friedel's New England Revolution sit bottom of MLS

New England Revolution coach Brad Friedel has suffered a tough start to the season

Brad Friedel's New England Revolution side sit bottom of the Eastern Conference after a third defeat from four games.

Their latest loss was a 2-0 home defeat to FC Cincinnati. Kenny Saief was making his full MLS debut for the visitors, and it could not have gone much better - just before the break, he put in a low cross for Kekuta Manneh to put Cincinnati ahead.

Midway through the second half and roles were reversed - Manneh could have taken on a shot himself, but instead set up Saief to make it 2-0 and three games unbeaten for his side.

Walker Zimmerman scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time as Los Angeles FC won for the second time this season with a last-minute goal, and moved to the top of the Western Conference standings with a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.

Los Angeles FC defender Walker Zimmerman celebrates his goal

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake in the 35th minute, converting from the spot after LAFC's Latif Blessing took down Sebastian Saucedo.

Diego Rossi then pounced on a deflection and netted a left-footed shot in the 40th minute for LAFC to level up.

Sacha Kljestan scored against his former team to help Orlando City beat New York Red Bulls 1-0.

Kljestan finished off Joao Moutinho's cross with a low shot which slipped past goalkeeper Luis Robles in the 73rd minute.

Sacha Kljestan celebrates his goal against New York Red Bulls

Three minutes later, New York had their best opportunity to equalise as Danny Royer headed against the woodwork, before Carlos Ascues made a goal-line clearance to preserve a first win of the season for the Lions.

Ryan Hollingshead scored the winning goal late on as FC Dallas beat Colorado 2-1.

He netted eight minutes from time when Zdenek Ondrasek's shot was saved by Tim Howard, but rebounded to Hollingshead - who put it back in the net.

FC Dallas celebrate Ryan Hollingshead's goal against Colorado

Michael Barrios gave FC Dallas the lead in the first half. A video review then allowed Tommy Smith's goal for the Rapids to stand in the 69th minute. Kei Kamara had originally headed the ball onto the post and Smith buried the rebound.

David Accam scored two first-half goals and added a second-half assist to help Philadelphia Union beat Columbus Crew 3-0.

David Accam celebrates scoring in Philadelphia's 3-0 win

Accam opened the scoring in the 31st minute, ending a scoring drought which went back to July 11. He took Fafa Picault's through ball in his stride, before finishing inside the far post.

Accam capitalised on a defensive error by the Crew to double their lead in the 41st minute, and Ilsinho finished the scoring in the 48th.