Tottenham Ladies' Renee Hector victim of racist abuse online

Tottenham Ladies' Renee Hector has been subject to further racism on social media after reporting racist abuse against her in a match in January.

Sheffield United Women terminated the contract of Sophie Jones after she was suspended for five games for using abusive and/or insulting words to Hector.

Support group Women in Football has now expressed its "disgust" at the "disgraceful and wholly unacceptable racial abuse" directed at Hector on social media.

"We would like to commend Renee for calling out the racial abuse she received while playing for Spurs against Sheffield United, and the prompt action taken by the relevant governing bodies and club," a statement added.

Defender Hector welcomed the FA's suspension of Jones earlier this month, tweeting: "There is no place for racism in our game. A zero tolerance policy is imperative in stamping this out from football.

"No one should be subjected to racist abuse on or off the pitch and I felt a responsibility to call it out for what it was."

Full Women in Football statement

However, the targeting of Renee on social media, along with other players who have spoken out in recent times, is an issue that must be urgently addressed.

There is no place for racism, sexism, homophobia or any other form of discrimination in our game and society.

A zero-tolerance policy is imperative, including social media platforms, and one which must be consistently implemented to stamp out all forms of discriminatory behaviour.

Whether it be governing bodies including the FA, UEFA and FIFA, or social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, responsibility - and action - has to be taken.

Women in Football believes that clear, visible and simple methods of reporting discrimination are imperative.

So too is the need for those governing bodies and organisations to take swift action, whether it be points deductions or criminal prosecution for hate crime.

We will continue to work with those affected by this vile behaviour, and with football bodies and social media, to tackle it whenever it arises.