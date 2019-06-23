Papers: Christian Eriksen wants Manchester United or Juventus move

Today's Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Christian Eriksen is eyeing a switch to Manchester United or Juventus after seeing his dream move to Real Madrid collapse.

Arsenal are preparing a renewed bid for Celtic's Kieran Tierney after their initial £15m offer was rejected.

Atletico Madrid will make a last-ditch attempt to stop recently released Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera from joining PSG.

West Brom are in danger of losing teenager Rekeem Harper to Juventus for virtually nothing, with the 19 year-old out of contract.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United are set to be lumbered with £500,000-a-week forward Alexis Sanchez next season because nobody can afford to sign him.

Arsenal could reopen talks to keep long-serving skipper Laurent Koscielny at the Emirates Stadium for the rest of his career.

Inter Milan are ready to offer Manchester United the chance to offload Romelu Lukaku, in a straight swap for Mauro Icardi.

SUNDAY TIMES

Barcelona are prepared to pay £90m for PSG's Neymar and offer Philippe Coutinho to the Ligue 1 club.

Real Madrid will enter a women's team into the newly formed Primera Division Pro next season.

Ajax are asking for a club-record transfer fee of more than £75m for Matthijs de Ligt.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Paul Pogba's team-mates believe he should leave Manchester United for the good of the club.

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle next week unless the club's chiefs make a renewed attempt to keep him.

Dean Henderson wants his wages to triple to £75,000 a week to stay at Manchester United.

Manchester City and Celtic will battle it out to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

Leeds United want £30m for Kalvin Phillips, who is a target for Aston Villa.

THE OBSERVER

If Manchester City succeed in persuading Harry Maguire to come to the Etihad, Leicester will demand a fee that will match or exceed the £75m that Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Joe Hart is on Lille's shortlist if their lose their first choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are showing interest in Manchester City attacking midfielder Kian Breckin, who has impressed in the club's youth teams.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Caster Semenya could be eligible to compete at 800m events in the United Kingdom as regulations requiring her to take "hormone suppressing" drugs may be legally unenforceable here.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is expected expected to hold a pre-season meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and tell him he wants to leave this summer.

Derby have put together a £10m contract to try and keep Frank Lampard from joining Chelsea.

West Ham are unlikely to act on their interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson after the England forward was valued at £60m.

Everton are looking to bring in at least four more players after Andre Gomes made his move from Barcelona permanent.