Blackpool target Simon Grayson to replace Terry McPhillips as manager

Simon Grayson managed Blackpool for three years between 2005 and 2008

Blackpool are targeting Simon Grayson as their new manager after Terry McPhillips stood down with immediate effect yesterday.

McPhillips led the club to a 10th place finish in Sky Bet League One last season following his appointment as permanent boss in September 2018, having previously been in caretaker charge for nine matches.

He initially followed Gary Bowyer to Blackpool from Blackburn as a chief scout and assistant manager before taking charge of 56 games, winning 21.

Grayson, out of work since leaving Bradford last year, has emerged as the favourite to return to Bloomfield Road, having managed the club for three years between 2005 and 2008.

Terry McPhillips resigned as Blackpool manager yesterday

Speaking on his departure, McPhillips said: "While discussing the option of a new contract, I've had plenty of time to reflect on things and feel that the time is now right for me to step aside.

"I never really had any intention of becoming a manager, yet I stepped up in difficult circumstances last season because the club needed some stability. That stability has now been achieved and an exciting future awaits under Simon [Sadler]'s ownership.

"It's been an honour to manage Blackpool in the short term, and I will forever cherish the fact that I was in charge of the team when all the fans returned for the homecoming match against Southend United.

"I would like to thank the players and coaching staff for all their efforts and wish everybody connected with the club the very best of luck for the future."

Blackpool were taken over by Simon Sadler in June after he purchased a 96.2 per cent share in the League One club after many years of uncertainty under controversial previous owner Owen Oyston.

Sadler said: "Terry has been very gracious in his discussions with the board and we wish him well in his future endeavours. He did a very good job in guiding the club to a top-half finish last season after quickly going from assistant to manager. We're all appreciative of his efforts."

Executive chairman Michael Bolingbroke added: "I would like to echo Simon's sentiments and thank Terry for all his help and assistance during what has been a transitional period on-and-off the pitch. He has always wanted the best for the club and can be very proud of the job he has done here."

Blackpool kick off their League One campaign with a home match against Bristol Rovers on the first weekend in August.