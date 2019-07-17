Papers: Neymar offered to Manchester United

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

PSG offered Neymar to Manchester United after rejecting Barcelona's bid, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United will begin negotiations this week to bring Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld are expected to take part in Tottenham's pre-season tour despite doubts about their futures at the club.

Ben Stokes asked the umpires to take off the four overthrows awarded during England's dramatic World Cup final victory over New Zealand.

THE SUN

Inter Milan will this week tell Manchester United they will meet their £75m asking price for Romelu Lukaku - but only in a deal including bonus payments.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Brazil forward Everton in a £36m transfer from Gremio.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held talks with Fred over the last few weeks and assured him he is part of Manchester United's first-team plans.

Arsenal are desperate to sign Barcelona's Malcom on loan but the La Liga champions are demanding £50m upfront.

William Saliba reportedly wants to seal a transfer to Arsenal but St Etienne prefer rivals Tottenham's offer for the 18-year-old.

West Ham have agreed a £3m deal with Wigan to sell striker Jordan Hugill - and he is trying to agree terms.

Dani Alves is prepared to take a pay cut to join Arsenal - but still wants £200k-a-week wages.

Brentford are making a £750k bid for Blackpool left back Marc Bola.

Luton have bid a club-record £1.35m for Rijeka goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

DAILY MIRROR

Stoke have warned Jack Butland will not be allowed to leave for under £20m.

Manchester United star Eric Bailly is being 'lined up for a transfer' if Harry Maguire completes his switch from Leicester.

Liverpool have been named as the 'ideal destination' for promising Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal with the Spain international set to leave the Spanish side in the coming weeks.

Napoli have reportedly made a £14.5m offer for Everton youngster Henry Onyekuru.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are confident they will beat Tottenham to the loan signing of Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos and get the deal done before the weekend with the player keen to sort his future.

Barcelona have been told by PSG that Neymar will cost them 300m euros (£271m) as the Ligue 1 club reject any swap deal including Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

West Ham are expected to complete a club record £45m move for Sebastien Haller despite fears of a late gazumping by a Champions League club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal's Unai Emery is hoping to buy four players as he eyes 'very big, very expensive' recruits.

Danny Rose will not travel with the Tottenham squad to Singapore on Wednesday for the club's pre-season tour in Asia and instead the left-back will stay behind in England with a view to him being sold.

Manchester City are willing to let £42m defender Eliaquim Mangala leave the club on a free transfer this summer as he will not even be included in Pep Guardiola's first team squad.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye remains eager to move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham is being tracked by a number of clubs including Marseille and Porto but no bids have been made for him yet.

Hibernian will not be offering deals to either Bristol City midfielder Jonny Smith or Chinese Taipei international Will Donkin.

Coventry have joined the race to sign Rangers' forward Glenn Middleton.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has vowed to put up a fight in the battle for Aberdeen striker Stevie May.

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Hardie's time at Rangers has come to an end with the striker set to join Blackpool.