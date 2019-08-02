Sky Bet to monitor seismic vibrations caused by EFL celebrations

EFL title sponsor Sky Bet are to monitor the seismic vibrations caused by celebrations in the Championship this season as part of a ground-shaking experiment.

So far, seismometers have been installed at eight Championship stadiums, to discover which fans literally cause the earth to move the most when a goal is scored.

To celebrate Sky Bet's two weeks of seismic offers to start the season, they are collaborating with Paul Denton, a seismologist who has undertaken similar experiments with the title-winning Leicester City team and Reading Festival amongst others.

He said: "A seismometer measures vibrations in the ground, and what we're hoping by having lots of clubs involved is that we'll be able to build up a picture of which goals have the best crowd response on a given weekend, but also over the course of the season.

"We're hoping that as the season progresses, the goals will become more exciting and we'll get a bigger crowd response.

"What we tend to find is that when a goal is scored, the whole stadium will leap to their feet at the same time and this produces a vibrational pulse that is transmitted into the ground and that's what we pick up on the seismometers."

The clubs that have so far been fitted with the seismometers are Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion, Reading, Millwall, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

Results from the first fixtures of the season will be available from Saturday afternoon.

