Matthew McConaughey becomes co-owner of MLS team Austin FC

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has been unveiled as part of the ownership group for new Major League Soccer expansion team Austin FC.

McConaughey, who won an Oscar for his role in the 2014 film Dallas Buyers Club, is arguably Austin's most famous resident.

The Texas-based team will officially become an MLS franchise in 2021 and McConaughey, an avid sports fan, is thrilled to be involved in the franchise which he believes will be a huge asset for Texas' state capital.

"Austin FC is more than a quality investment for Austin, it's a quality investment in Austin," he said.

"The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multicultural, creative and diverse cities in the world.

"Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city's culture and future."

"This is about legacy for me. I am at a time in my life where I don't want to spend time or investments or money on things that I don't look forward to dealing with on a Monday morning."