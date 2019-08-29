Mauro Icardi refuses to leave Inter Milan and 'demands' reintegration in squad - European Paper Talk

Mauro Icardi has reportedly refused to leave Inter this summer

Italy

Mauro Icardi will not leave Inter Milan for any club and the striker has demanded that Antonio Conte reintegrate him into first-team training. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma had restarted talks with Liverpool over a deal for Dejan Lovren after the Giallorossi were unable to complete the loan signing of Daniele Rugani. However, their move for Chris Smalling may end their interest. (Corriere dello Sport)

Dejan Lovren has yet to feature in a Liverpool Premier League squad this season

Alexis Sanchez is expected to complete his loan move from Manchester United to Inter today and could train with his new team-mates for the first time this afternoon. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter and Juventus are both ready to make an offer for Ivan Rakitic if Barcelona opt to sell the Croatian midfielder this summer. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen and could make a move for the Belgian, who has yet to feature for Spurs this season. (Kicker)

Robert Lewandowski is expected to sign a new four-year contract with Bayern Munich which will keep him at the Allianz Stadium until he is 35 years old. (Kicker)

Robert Lewandowski has netted five times in two Bundesliga

France

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Barcelona's latest offer for Neymar. The Spanish champions offered £120m, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele on a season-long loan to the Parisians. (RMC Sport)

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has spoken with Dembele to convince the winger to move to the French capital as part of a deal for Neymar. Tuchel worked with Barcelona star at Borussia Dortmund. (Le Parisien)

Ousmane Dembele could be set for a move to Ligue 1

Spain

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is expected to join PSG before the transfer window closes. The Ligue 1 champions may use current No1 Alphonse Areola as a makeweight as Los Blancos need a deputy for Thibaut Courtois. (Marca)

Valencia hope to complete a loan move for Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj after first-choice right-back Cristiano Piccini suffered a serious injury in training. (Marca)

Barcelona are prepared to offer 19-year-old centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo to Paris Saint-Germain in addition to Rakitic and Dembele to secure the signing of Neymar. (Sport)