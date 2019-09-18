Ruben Neves insists fatigue is not to blame for Wolves' Premier League form

Ruben Neves insists fatigue is not the reason behind Wolves’ poor start to the Premier League season.

Wolves are 19th in the table, without a win in their first five games of the campaign, and face SC Braga on Thursday in their opening Europa League group match.

It has been a hectic schedule so far this term for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, but midfielder Neves insists Wolves have the quality to deal with both competitions.

"It hasn't been any easy start to the season," said the 22-year-old. "We have had extra qualifying games for the Europa League. [But] I don't think fatigue has anything to do with it. We are all top players who are used to playing a lot of games in quick succession.

"Obviously we haven't had the start that we've wanted. The truth is the Premier League is the best league in the world.

"We have a lot of confidence from the fans and from our coach. We know what we can do.

"We have proved in the past what we are capable of. It is all about improving our game and get back to winning ways as fast as we can."

Wolves have accumulated just three points after five Premier League games

Wolves will have to cope with games against SC Braga, Besiktas and Slovan Bratislava in Group K of the Europa League, as well as competing in the Premier League.

Neves says they should embrace the opportunity to play in Europe.

"It has been a beautiful journey into the Europa League," Neves said. "It is a historic moment for Wolves and we will do our best in this competition.

"It will be an amazing game for the fans. They are not used to seeing Wolves in Europe and I hope the atmosphere remains the same at Molineux."

Wolves manager Nuno, who guided Wolves to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, insists the return to European competition - for the first time since the 1980/81 campaign - has been a collective effort.

"I think we should all be proud, not just me. The fans, the club, staff, players, they have all contributed to it," he said.

"Let's enjoy the moment but let's compete. That is more important - we still have a long ladder to climb. We look forward to every game that is in front of us."

After conceding five goals at Molineux last Saturday against Chelsea, Nuno says his side have to cut out errors and remain focused.

"We must improve our defensive organisation - our shape, knowing the mistakes you cannot repeat. We must focus on our game," he said.

"The approach is always to focus on the next challenge. The next one is on Thursday."

Wolves have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Thursday's game at Molineux, with Ryan Bennett available after missing out against Chelsea.