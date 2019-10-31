Scottish Youth FA advises clubs to remove heading from training and matches

Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 in last season's Scottish Youth Cup final

The Scotland Youth Football Association (SYFA) has issued new advice to its member clubs, calling for a removal of all heading drills in training and "as far as possible" to avoid heading the ball in matches.

The advice, which the SYFA said was given "as a precaution for its youngest players", comes after the publication of a Glasgow University study earlier this month which found former professional players were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of degenerative brain disease.

The research looked at 7,676 Scottish footballers born between 1900 and 1976 who were matched with 23,000 people from similar areas and backgrounds.

The Premier League is looking into whether academy players of a certain age should be banned from heading a football, and have emailed all 20 clubs about the issue.

The United States is the only country in the world which currently bans children from heading the ball in games and applies to children aged 10 and under, while there are limits placed in training sessions for 11-to-13-year-olds.

In a statement on Thursday, the SYFA's National Secretary Florence Witherow said: "The SYFA has previously recommended against training drills that encourage repetitive heading of the ball.

"However, in light of Dr Willie Stewart's recent study into dementia risks in former professional footballers, we have updated and strengthened the advice to our clubs.

"Any drills which involve heading the ball should be removed from all training sessions for age groups up to, and including, under 11s (7 vs 7 teams). As far as possible, heading the ball during games at this age group should also be avoided."