Scotland's oldest side Queen's Park to turn professional after 152 years

Queen's Park's Hampden Park was the world's largest stadium when it was first built in 1903

Scotland's oldest football club, Queen's Park, are set to turn professional after 152 years as an amateur side.

Following a vote by their members on Thursday evening, the Glasgow club have overwhelmingly voted to reassess their model.

The club, founded in 1867, have been unable to retain players on long-term contracts or command transfer fees as an amateur side.

And despite recently deciding to sell their ground, Hampden Park, to the Scottish FA, the growing competition in Scottish League Two, has forced the club to become professional.

Andrew Robertson played 34 times for Queens Park during the 2012/13 season

The 10-time Scottish Cup winners and twice FA Cup runners-up were instrumental in the development of the game in Scotland and throughout the world in the 1870s.

They provided all 11 players for Scotland for the first international football match in 1872 in Glasgow and are credited with creating the first passing style of play and the crossbar.

More recently, they have produced Scotland internationals Andrew Robertson, Lawrence Shankland and Barry Douglas.

When Hampden Park was built in 1903 it was the world's largest stadium, retaining that title until 1950 when Brazil's Maracana took over.