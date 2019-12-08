Papers: Manchester United given Jadon Sancho transfer boost

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their Jadon Sancho pursuit as Manchester City have decided not to exercise their transfer option.

Qatar Sports Investments, who are the owners of PSG, are on the verge of securing a stake in Leeds United.

Arsenal are leading a clutch of Premier League clubs who want to bring on loan Roma star Chris Smalling back to English football next summer.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has ordered scouts to give him the lowdown on Roma's Edin Dzeko.

Everton managerial target Marcelo Gallardo is refusing to say whether he will stay on as boss of South American giants River Plate after this week's Argentina Cup final.

Southampton are prepared to listen to loan offers for defender Jannik Vestergaard.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Mikel Arteta is emerging as the leading candidate to succeed Unai Emery as the manager of Arsenal.

Newcastle United are planning at least one new signing in the January transfer window, despite Steve Bruce claiming that it is too hard for the club to bring in the 'right' player.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Chelsea are eyeing a £40m move for Nathan Ake after their transfer ban was lifted.

Former Leicester City manager Claude Puel says striker Jamie Vardy can sometimes be "like a child" and "needs attention".

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Arsenal's executives met for a dinner party last week to decide their next manager after already losing faith in Freddie Ljungberg.

Jadon Sancho will be Chelsea's principal target now their transfer ban has been lifted and he is increasingly expected to choose Stamford Bridge next summer.

Knocking out Liverpool then joining Manchester United is on Erling Haaland's Christmas wishlist.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Tottenham are refusing to give up on the chase for West Brom's right-back Nathan Ferguson.

Gareth Southgate watched Chris Smalling for Roma against Inter Milan as he considers handing the defender a shock international recall.

Oxford United star Anthony Forde was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties during Saturday's draw with Shrewsbury.

SUNDAY TIMES

Patrick Vieira's candidacy to succeed Unai Emery as Arsenal head coach is being championed by his former team-mate Edu.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Reece James is set to be rewarded for his breakthrough into the Chelsea first team with a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Teemu Pukki believes leading Finland to their first major finals has boosted his goalscoring form in the Premier League.