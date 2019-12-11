Papers: Jose keen on Fellaini again

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing his former player Marouane Fellaini to the club in January.

Arsenal are preparing to interview up to 10 candidates for Unai Emery's replacement with former captain Patrick Vieira emerging as a serious contender despite a difficult season at Nice.

Juventus have made contact with Chelsea over a move for Willian in the January transfer window.

West Ham are lining up replacements for Manuel Pellegrini in case they lose to Southampton on Saturday.

Manchester United have suffered a James Maddison transfer blow with Leicester close to tying him to new deal.

Liverpool are among six teams reportedly keeping tabs on Neymar and regularly sounding out his agent over the prospect of a transfer move.

Former Swansea and Leicester manager Paulo Sousa has emerged as a shock contender to become the next Arsenal boss.

Sean Dyche has admitted Burnley will have to sell Manchester United transfer target Dwight McNeil eventually.

Young Brazilian striker Evanilson has spoken about his future after being watched by Liverpool scouts ahead of the January transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have opened the door for Paul Pogba's exit as they plan to sign two central midfielders by the start of next season with Saul Niguez and Donny van de Beek at the top of their wishlist.

West Ham chiefs want to consult the club's players before making a final decision on Manuel Pellegrini's future.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Paul Pogba is 'on the grass and training' as he closes in on a return to first-team football.

Leicester have opened talks with Caglar Soyuncu regarding a new contract following the Turkey defender's impressive start to the campaign.

Manchester United might struggle to snap up RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Memphis Depay was involved in a scuffle with his own fans after firing Lyon into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid on December 18 could be thrown into chaos by pro-Catalan independence protestors.

Wolves have been dealt a blow after Raul Jimenez admitted he wants to move to a bigger club in the future.

THE SUN

Manchester United stepped up their interest in RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland by sending their head scout to watch the teenager trouble Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Arsene Wenger has revealed his "beloved" Arsenal slipped away from him after the club increased to an "inhuman" size.

Arsenal will talk with Carlo Ancelotti after Napoli sacked the manager on Tuesday night.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool have supported calls by human rights groups for thorough investigations into the deaths of migrant workers in Qatar, before the club flies to the Gulf country next week to play in Fifa's Club World Cup.

THE TIMES

David Moyes could return to Everton, rejoining the club he managed for 11 years.

Athletes' representatives on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) will hold talks about a possible court challenge aimed at having Russia's sanction for a massive doping cover-up increased.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Fraser Forster will stay at Celtic for the rest of the season as Southampton did not insert a recall clause in his loan to the Scottish champions.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are looking to sign PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

DAILY STAR

Everton forward Moise Kean may return to Italy just six months after joining from Juventus following an ill-fated spell on Merseyside.

Chelsea are preparing themselves for January bids for several of their out of contract players, with Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud being eyed by other clubs.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is set to sign a permanent deal with the club, extending his stay beyond his current loan deal.

The SFA has announced ticket prices have been slashed for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Israel with prices starting from £5.

Niklas Dorcsh has appeared to rule out a move to Celtic after insisting he only wants to play in the Bundesliga.

Gordon Smith insists Rangers would have beaten Celtic in the Betfred Cup final had he implemented VAR as SFA chief executive.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ann Budge insists axed Hearts boss Craig Levein is still one of the club's biggest assets.