League Two highlights and round-up: Eoin Doyle scores again as Swindon maintain winning run

Eoin Doyle scored for the ninth successive game as Swindon recorded a seventh straight win with a 2-0 victory over Oldham.

Doyle latched onto a header forward from Keshi Anderson to rifle home his 19th goal of the season and wrap up the points five minutes from time.

Kaiyne Woolery had put Richie Wellens' side ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Exeter remain in second after Ryan Bowman's first-half strike earned them a third straight victory - 1-0 at Salford..

Will Boyle's equaliser saw Cheltenham climb into the automatic promotion places on goal difference following a 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge.

Paul Lewis' 27th-minute strike saw Colin Calderwood's team take a 1-0 lead into the break but Boyle levelled eight minutes after the restart.

Chuma Anene scored early but Crewe had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Mansfield following Andy Cook's equaliser.

Joseph Mills' own goal on the stroke of half-time was enough to see Northampton edge to a 1-0 win over Forest Green.

Plymouth moved to within two points of the play-off places with a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Morecambe.

Ritchie Sutton was sent off for bringing down Dom Telford three minutes before the break and Argyle made the extra man count to take a 2-0 lead into the interval.

George Cooper curled home a free-kick before Antoni Sarcevic scored from the spot after Alex Kenyon was penalised for a foul on Joel Grant.

Grant then struck in the final minute to wrap up victory against the division's bottom side.

Colchester came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Scunthorpe. Abo Eisa and Kevin van Veen scored either side of half-time to put the Iron in control but Colchester secured a point through goals from Luke Norris and Luke Prosser.

Jamille Matt's last-minute strike saw Newport draw 1-1 with Stevenage after Emmanuel Sonupe's opener, while Wes McDonald earned Walsall a 1-1 draw with Macclesfield as he cancelled out Miles Welch-Hayes' goal.

Leyton Orient and Bradford, Carlisle and Grimsby and Crawley and Port Vale all played out goalless draws