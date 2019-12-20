WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:33 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Mikel Arteta is on the brink of becoming Arsenal's new head coach. The Gunners will have to pay around £2m in compensation to take their former captaIn from Manchester City.

Carlo Ancelotti is a step closer to becoming Everton's new manager after reaching an agreement with Napoli to terminate his contract. He is expected to be in the stands for Saturday's game with Arsenal.

World No 3 Gerwyn Price survived a huge scare as he fought back from 2-1 down to beat William O'Connor 3-2 and reach the third round of the World Darts Championship.

England have called up Somerset duo Dominic Bess and Craig Overton as cover ahead of the first Test against South Africa, due to illness in the camp.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from the end of their winning streak in emphatic fashion with a 111-104 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.