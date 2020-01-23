Valentino Lazaro: Newcastle reach agreement with Inter Milan over loan deal for midfielder

Newcastle have reached an agreement with Inter Milan over Valentino Lazaro

Newcastle have reached an agreement with Inter Milan over a loan deal for Valentino Lazaro, and the midfielder has arrived on Tyneside to undergo a medical.

There is an option for Steve Bruce's side to buy the 23-year-old for £20m in the summer.

Lazaro in action for Inter

Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig showed late interest in the player but Newcastle look to have secured his services.

Lazaro arrived at the San Siro in the summer from Hertha Berlin but has made just 11 appearances for Antonio Conte's side this season.

2:06 Newcastle boss Steve Bruce confirmed injuries have ruled out Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett for the rest of the season Newcastle boss Steve Bruce confirmed injuries have ruled out Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett for the rest of the season

If the deal goes through he will be Newcastle's second signing of the January transfer window after midfielder Nabil Bentaleb also joined the club on loan earlier this week.

Bruce confirmed earlier this week that Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett will miss the rest of the season through injury.

