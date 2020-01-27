Steven Bergwijn in London as talks over Tottenham move progress

Steven Bergwijn has denied reports he refused to play for PSV Eindhoven on Sunday

Steven Bergwijn is in London and ready to undertake a medical with Tottenham as talks continue over a transfer from PSV Eindhoven.

The Eredivisie club confirmed to Sky Sports News on Sunday that Spurs have made an approach for the 22-year-old Dutch international, and agreeing personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

A "disappointed" Bergwijn came out to deny reports in the Netherlands that he refused to play in their 1-1 draw with FC Twente on Sunday but did confirm discussions are ongoing over a move away from the Philips Stadion.

Posing on his Instagram, he said: "There is a whole lot written about me, which I have also read myself. I am really disappointed that it has come to this, there is no truth to it.

"I never refused to play for PSV, and would never do that. I have been there since I was young. PSV is in my heart. I have never refused to play for PSV, as you can see the media spins everything.

Bergwijn has been capped seven times by the Netherlands

"I have indeed called the trainer, Ernest (Faber), this morning, and said that talks are going on, and he gave me permission. We had a good chat, and he wished me luck, everything went respectfully and according to plan."

Spurs have moved for long-term target Bergwijn as they look to add a new attacking threat, predominantly from the left-hand side, after Sky Sports News reported in December that this was a position they were looking to strengthen this month.

Having brought in central-midfield cover in the shape of Gedson Fernandes, Spurs are also hoping to add a new loan striker to deputise for the injured Harry Kane and perhaps another defender before the transfer deadline.

