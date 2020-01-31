Six Appeal: Phil Thompson's Super 6 scorelines

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions ahead of the weekend's action. Will you land the £250k?

Bournemouth 1-0 Aston Villa (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Trezeguet struck in the 93rd minute to send Aston Villa to the Carabao Cup final.

Bournemouth recorded a much-needed win against Brighton. How Brighton got beat I do not know. It begs the question as to whether their luck may be turning. Bournemouth are in desperate need of points, and this is another clash with a team at the bottom, and they must take advantage. The same goes for Aston Villa. You have to wonder what their mental state will be after qualifying for Carabao Cup final. Have they come down from that yet? There are all kinds of things going on in this game.

Super stat: High five?

Super 6 fans will be having headaches over which side to select in this one. Home advantage seems to be prevailing, with 36 per cent of players predicting a Bournemouth, while 33 per cent are backing Carabao Cup finalists Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Sheffield United (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace have had a good season, but they need to make sure they do not get on a slippery slope, which quite a few teams can do. You just wonder where the goals are going to come from with Palace. They are coming up against a team that know how to get results. If they are not conceding, it is not too bad, as Palace were doing that earlier on in the season. Sheffield United have no respect for anybody and will try to play their way.

Super stat: Too close to call?

Only 12 per cent separates the three outcomes in this one. A steady 26 per cent of Super 6 competitors have backed the hosts, while 36 per cent are expecting Sheffield United to come away with all three points, with 38 hoping for the draw.

Jordan Henderson celebrates with Mohamed Salah at the London Stadium

Southampton, three or four weeks ago, could be coming to Anfield with trepidation, but they will not have any fear this time. The talisman Danny Ings is coming back to Anfield, so they will be feeling a lot more comfortable taking Liverpool on. Liverpool have to keep their focus, with every game. Alisson made some good saves at vital times in the match against West Ham, which was important. As much as the lads up front are getting the goals when necessary, you have a good defence with a goalkeeper that is on top of his game. It will be difficult for Southampton with the run Liverpool are on, and that will continue here.

Super stat: No Mane, no problem?

Sadio Mane is a doubt for Liverpool's clash with Southampton in Saturday's Super 6 round. Irrespective of that, 93.7 per cent of Super 6 players are backing Liverpool to score two or more.

Every game for Norwich has to be absolutely massive. They are a cut adrift but still have great belief in what they do and how they play. It will be tough - Norwich are even looking at this moment, coming to the end of January, at life in the Championship next year. They will continue to do their own thing though. Newcastle have done extremely well under Steve Bruce, and these are the games where they have to excite the home fans and keep them onside. It is a potential banana skin for them, but I do think they will come out on top.

Super stat: Geordie joy?

A hefty 29.7 per cent of Super 6 entrants have gone with the same scoreline as Thommo in this clash, while 74 per cent have backed Newcastle to move further up the table.

Watford are much-improved under Nigel Pearson

The resurgence of Watford is evident, alongside a slight resurgence of Everton. Watford have had an incredible turnaround. They have always been a powerful side, but have lacked a bit of confidence especially when they go a goal behind. Since Nigel Pearson has come in, it seems to have rejuvenated them and given them some belief. It will tough for Everton, but they are finding a bit of form under Carlo Ancelotti. They need the consistency over the six to eight games. Moise Kean looks happier under Ancelotti and could prove to be a cracking player for them. I am edging towards a home win for Watford in this one.

Super stat: Hornets to bounce back?

Watford suffered their first loss in seven with their defeat to Aston Villa, but can they rediscover their form against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton? Just under 30 per cent think so.

West Ham 1-1 Brighton (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham are having an absolute shocker. Listening to David Moyes after the game, he was pleased with the team, their effort and commitment, but there is a lack of quality in the squad, which worries me greatly. They are coming up against a Brighton side, which, in the Bournemouth game, were unlucky to lose. They will keep the ball for fun, which will frustrate West Ham and their fans. They will look to play the exact same way. I cannot split these two teams, even though West Ham's home form is not great too.

Super stat: Noise for Moyes?

Six in 10 Super 6 players are predicting a win for David Moyes' side after a bleak run in Premier League form - 23 per cent are foreseeing a 2-1 win for West Ham.