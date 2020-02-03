Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Wayne Rooney's impact on Derby, January transfer window verdict

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we wrap up all the dealings from the January transfer window and Deadline Day, look back on all the weekend's action and QPR striker Jordan Hugill takes Ten To Tackle

On this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast, we wrap up all the latest news from the Championship, League One and League Two, including a review of the weekend's action and all the major deals done in January and on Deadline Day.

We also assess the impact of Wayne Rooney following his first goals for Derby, QPR striker Jordan Hugill takes on Ten To Tackle, and we take a look at the WhoScored.com Performers of the Week.

You can subscribe via the links above, or via your regular podcast provider if you search for 'Sky EFL'.