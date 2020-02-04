EFL live on Sky Sports: Five new fixtures announced in March

Sky Sports have announced five more EFL games to be shown live in March.

Following the announcement of two more EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports last week, five more Championship games have been added to the schedule as the season heats up.

Latest EFL fixtures announced to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Fri, March 13 Fulham vs Brentford 7.45pm Sat, March 14 West Brom vs Birmingham 12.30pm Tues, March 17 Brentford vs West Brom 7.45pm Wed, March 18 Leeds vs Fulham 7.45pm Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield 7.45pm

On Friday, March 13, promotion hopefuls and west London rivals Fulham and Brentford meet at Craven Cottage for a 7.45pm kick-off, while the following day on Saturday, March 14 there is a clash between Midlands rivals West Brom and Birmingham (12.30pm).

In the midweek that follows there will be three more games live on Sky Sports featuring some huge promotion clashes. Brentford meet West Brom on Tuesday, March 17, while on Wednesday, March 18 we will be showing both Leeds vs Fulham and Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield (all 7.45pm kick-off).

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

February

Fri 7: Bristol City vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

Sat 8: Wigan vs Preston, 12.30pm; Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 5.30pm

Sun 9: Millwall vs West Brom, 1.30pm

Tues 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm

Weds 12: Bristol City vs Derby County, 7.45pm; Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm

Sat 15: West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm

Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm

Tues 25: Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm

Sat 29: Hull vs Leeds, 12.30pm

March

Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12pm

Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Fri 6: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, 7.45pm

Sat 7: Bristol City vs Fulham, 12.30pm

Fri 13: Fulham vs Brentford, 7.45pm*

Sat 14: West Brom vs Birmingham, 12.30pm*

Tues 17: Brentford vs West Brom, 7.45pm*

Wed 18: Leeds vs Fulham, 7.45pm*; Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield, 7.45pm*

*Latest fixtures announced