EFL live on Sky Sports: Five new fixtures announced in March
Last Updated: 04/02/20 1:52pm
Sky Sports have announced five more EFL games to be shown live in March.
Following the announcement of two more EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports last week, five more Championship games have been added to the schedule as the season heats up.
Latest EFL fixtures announced to be shown live on Sky Sports
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time
|Fri, March 13
|Fulham vs Brentford
|7.45pm
|Sat, March 14
|West Brom vs Birmingham
|12.30pm
|Tues, March 17
|Brentford vs West Brom
|7.45pm
|Wed, March 18
|Leeds vs Fulham
|7.45pm
|Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield
|7.45pm
On Friday, March 13, promotion hopefuls and west London rivals Fulham and Brentford meet at Craven Cottage for a 7.45pm kick-off, while the following day on Saturday, March 14 there is a clash between Midlands rivals West Brom and Birmingham (12.30pm).
In the midweek that follows there will be three more games live on Sky Sports featuring some huge promotion clashes. Brentford meet West Brom on Tuesday, March 17, while on Wednesday, March 18 we will be showing both Leeds vs Fulham and Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield (all 7.45pm kick-off).
Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...
February
Fri 7: Bristol City vs Birmingham, 7.45pm
Sat 8: Wigan vs Preston, 12.30pm; Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 5.30pm
Sun 9: Millwall vs West Brom, 1.30pm
Tues 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm
Weds 12: Bristol City vs Derby County, 7.45pm; Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm
Sat 15: West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm
Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm
Tues 25: Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm
Sat 29: Hull vs Leeds, 12.30pm
March
Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12pm
Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Fri 6: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, 7.45pm
Sat 7: Bristol City vs Fulham, 12.30pm
Fri 13: Fulham vs Brentford, 7.45pm*
Sat 14: West Brom vs Birmingham, 12.30pm*
Tues 17: Brentford vs West Brom, 7.45pm*
Wed 18: Leeds vs Fulham, 7.45pm*; Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield, 7.45pm*
*Latest fixtures announced