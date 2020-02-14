Alfredo Morelos: Kilmarnock probe alleged racism against Rangers striker

Alfredo Morelos played the full 90 minutes against Kilmarnock on Wednesday

Kilmarnock are investigating an incident of alleged racism against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Police Scotland has told Sky Sports News it has received no complaints in relation to the alleged incident and is not currently investigating.

Morelos played the full 90 minutes as Rangers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

"The club is aware of an incident of alleged racism against Alfredo Morelos and will investigate this matter fully," a Kilmarnock statement said.

"Kilmarnock Football Club wholeheartedly condemn any form of racism and anyone found to be involved in incidents of this nature will be immediately banned from Rugby Park.

"If anyone has any information then we would encourage them to come forward."

A Rangers statement said: "As everyone knows, Rangers abhors all forms of abusive behaviour, but because we believe the police are giving this incident attention, it would be wrong to comment further."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer backed his club's zero-tolerance stance, saying: "My message is the football club doesn't need anyone with those thoughts. Stay away. We don't want anyone with that mentality around this football club.

Alex Dyer backed Kilmarnock's zero-tolerance policy over racism

"Kilmarnock have been brilliant. Obviously I'm sitting in this position because the club has given me an opportunity to manage it. As you can see I'm a black man but that never came into it at all. I was hired because of my ability and long may that continue.

"Yeah (Wednesday's incident) is alarming. But what can you do? That's one or two individuals. It's not the majority. This is a great football club and a great town to live in with good people. One or two ain't going to spoil it for the rest."