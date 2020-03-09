PGMOL referees boss Mike Riley self-isolating after Kuala Lumpur trip

Mike Riley has recently returned from Kuala Lumpur

PGMOL managing director Mike Riley is self-isolating after a business trip to Kuala Lumpur.

Riley is showing no symptoms but is working from home as a precaution against COVID-19.

Riley returned home from the Malaysian capital 10 days ago and has been in self-imposed isolation ever since. He is due back at work early next week.

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola

Elsewhere, Mako Vunipola was stood down by the RFU for England's Six Nations clash against Wales at the weekend as a precaution against coronavirus, following a trip to Tonga via Hong Kong to visit family.

As with Riley's case, Vunipola was showing no symptoms and subsequently played for his club side Saracens against Leicester on Saturday.