Emiliano Sala full report to be published on Friday

Emiliano Sala's family are still waiting for answers

The full report into how Emiliano Sala died will be published on Friday, more than a year after the plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel.

Argentine forward Sala died on January 21 last year with pilot David Ibbotson on a flight from Nantes in France to his new club Cardiff.

He had played for Nantes for four years and was the club's star striker, having scored 42 goals in 120 games. Cardiff had monitored him for some time and he was the Welsh club's record signing at £15million.

Just hours before the plane went down, Sala left WhatsApp voice messages for friends suggesting it felt like the plane was falling to pieces.

Lucas Ocampos and Diego Carlos Santos Silva hold a shirt in tribute to Emiliano Sala during the Copa del Rey match between Sevilla and Levante

In recent months, the Air Accident Investigation Branch has come in for criticism from both experts and Sala's family for the length of time it has taken to publish its report and for failing to recover the plane wreckage when they had the opportunity.

In the days that followed the accident, a search and rescue operation was carried out to try and locate the Piper Malibu aircraft, but it was called off after a few days. Sala's family raised funds in order to trace his body.

As part of its work, the AAIB says it has been "looking at a number of elements, including operational, technical, organisational and human factors that could have caused or contributed to the accident".

Yellow flowers are displayed in front of the portrait of Sala at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes

From examining Sala's body, an interim report found that the footballer had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide. It is hoped the AAIB will be able to shed some light on what caused the toxic gas to make its way into the plane's cabin. There have also been reports that pilot Ibbotson did not have a license to fly at night.

Earlier this week, Dorset Police announced that a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire, who had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, would face no further action.