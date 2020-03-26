Clap for our Carers: David Beckham and sports stars in tribute to NHS workers fighting coronavirus

1:54 David Beckham was one of many sports stars to pay tribute to NHS workers David Beckham was one of many sports stars to pay tribute to NHS workers

David Beckham was among the sports stars who joined the country for a #ClapForOurCarers round of applause to show their appreciation to NHS workers.

The former England captain posted a video alongside his family on social media to speak of his pride at NHS workers battling on the frontline against coronavirus.

In the video message, the Beckhams said: "Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people that are working so hard for the NHS.

"All the doctors, all the nurses, keeping us safe, working so hard away from your families.

"We are so proud of you guys. Thank you so much."

0:32 People emerged from their homes on Thursday night to clap, cheer and make noise for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus outbreak People emerged from their homes on Thursday night to clap, cheer and make noise for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus outbreak

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy also joined in, while Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris posted a video alongside his family to 'send love to the NHS' and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke added a message of thanks on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone doing so much to care for those in need!" Benteke said.

"Especially the medical teams risking their own lives. We're all thinking of you!"

Wembley has been lighting up in blue in a show of appreciation to NHS staff

Spurs' Lucas Moura, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and former England Women's cricketer Isa Guha joined those from across the sporting world in adding their tributes.

Organisers of the Clap for our Carers initiative wanted the country to come together to show their appreciation to doctors, nurses and all those tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

It took place at 8pm on Thursday from the nation's doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies.

The idea came from yoga teacher Annemarie Plas, 36, who has said she is "so grateful and thankful" after the campaign went viral.

Sports stars #clapforourcarers

Thanks to all the NHS staff helping fight Coronavirus. #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/cDbIh4Xq4s — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) March 26, 2020

#clapforourcarers 👏 That was special - Keep doing us proud ❤️ #NHS — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 26, 2020

Thank you to everyone doing so much to care for those in need! Especially the medical teams risking their own lives. We’re all thinking of you! #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/GHVz6H2V8S — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) March 26, 2020

Thank you to all the amazing @NHSuk staff. We owe you so much 👏👏👏 #ClapforOurCarers pic.twitter.com/yh9U2bChV4 — LTA (@the_LTA) March 26, 2020

We applaud you! 👏



A huge thank you to our amazing NHS staff & key workers ❤#ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/dyOuOOA5PG — Lionesses (@Lionesses) March 26, 2020

A huge applause for this country’s greatest champions 🏆🏥🩺



We're so proud of everyone in the NHS and couldn't be more grateful for their bravery💕



A standing ovation from our England players and everyone at the ECB 👏#NHSThankYou #ClapOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XNEYAX0mjN — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 26, 2020

We are putting our hands together tonight to show our appreciation to all our incredible and heroic @NHS staff and carers who are working so hard to look after us all. Thank You 🙏#ClapForOurCarers



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BhzLk836k0 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 26, 2020

From all of us, thank you 👏 pic.twitter.com/XjI7asekP4 — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) March 26, 2020