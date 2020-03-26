Clap for our Carers: David Beckham and sports stars in tribute to NHS workers fighting coronavirus
Jamie Vardy, Hugo Lloris, Christian Benteke, Lucas Moura and Harry Maguire among Premier League stars to show appreciation on social media
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 27/03/20 9:32am
David Beckham was among the sports stars who joined the country for a #ClapForOurCarers round of applause to show their appreciation to NHS workers.
The former England captain posted a video alongside his family on social media to speak of his pride at NHS workers battling on the frontline against coronavirus.
In the video message, the Beckhams said: "Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people that are working so hard for the NHS.
"All the doctors, all the nurses, keeping us safe, working so hard away from your families.
"We are so proud of you guys. Thank you so much."
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy also joined in, while Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris posted a video alongside his family to 'send love to the NHS' and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke added a message of thanks on Twitter.
"Thank you to everyone doing so much to care for those in need!" Benteke said.
"Especially the medical teams risking their own lives. We're all thinking of you!"
Spurs' Lucas Moura, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and former England Women's cricketer Isa Guha joined those from across the sporting world in adding their tributes.
Organisers of the Clap for our Carers initiative wanted the country to come together to show their appreciation to doctors, nurses and all those tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
It took place at 8pm on Thursday from the nation's doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies.
The idea came from yoga teacher Annemarie Plas, 36, who has said she is "so grateful and thankful" after the campaign went viral.
Sports stars #clapforourcarers
Thanks to all the NHS staff helping fight Coronavirus. #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/cDbIh4Xq4s— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) March 26, 2020
#clapforourcarers 👏 That was special - Keep doing us proud ❤️ #NHS— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 26, 2020
Heroes. Every single one of you.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 26, 2020
Thank you @NHSuk 💙#ClapForOurCarers 👏 pic.twitter.com/dJHFeIR0v8
Thank you to everyone doing so much to care for those in need! Especially the medical teams risking their own lives. We’re all thinking of you! #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/GHVz6H2V8S— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) March 26, 2020
Thank you to all the amazing @NHSuk staff. We owe you so much 👏👏👏 #ClapforOurCarers pic.twitter.com/yh9U2bChV4— LTA (@the_LTA) March 26, 2020
We applaud you! 👏— Lionesses (@Lionesses) March 26, 2020
A huge thank you to our amazing NHS staff & key workers ❤#ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/dyOuOOA5PG
A huge applause for this country’s greatest champions 🏆🏥🩺— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 26, 2020
We're so proud of everyone in the NHS and couldn't be more grateful for their bravery💕
A standing ovation from our England players and everyone at the ECB 👏#NHSThankYou #ClapOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XNEYAX0mjN
We are putting our hands together tonight to show our appreciation to all our incredible and heroic @NHS staff and carers who are working so hard to look after us all. Thank You 🙏#ClapForOurCarers— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 26, 2020
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BhzLk836k0
#ThankYouNHS ❤️ #ClapForOurCarers 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lPY83xY2cd— Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) March 26, 2020
👏 Thank you, @NHS 💙— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 26, 2020
#ClapForOurCarers ⚪️ #THFC pic.twitter.com/rn4ox5fI0k
From all of us, thank you 👏 pic.twitter.com/XjI7asekP4— St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) March 26, 2020
Our arch continues to be lit up in blue as part of a nationwide show of support and appreciation for the @NHS and the #ClapForCarers campaign. #LightItBlue #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/M49Tjc8XAE— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) March 26, 2020
💙 | To all our @NHSuk staff and health workers around the world... thank you. 👏— Everton (@Everton) March 26, 2020
#ThankYouNHS #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/nMhSgFqV8e