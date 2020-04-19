News News

Watch the FIFA20 Stay and Play Cup live with Sky Sports

Watch the semi-finals and final from 6pm!

Last Updated: 19/04/20 9:57pm

Missing football? Football stars from around the world are taking part in the FIFA20 Stay and Play Cup, which you can watch right here.

Twenty professional footballers from 20 of Europe's most historic clubs are going head to head in support of Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Jesper Lindstrom will be tough to beat when playing Jesper Karlstrom in the semi-final on Sunday while AIK's Nabil Bahoui takes on Copehagen's Mo Daramy. The final will follow.

Follow the action on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and see who claims the $1m charity donation to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The tournament will also feature ways for fans and viewers to donate and support the ongoing global relief efforts to help tackle and strop the spread of COVID-19.

