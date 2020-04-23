Watch FIFA20 ePL Invitational with Sky Sports

Missing football? Well get your fix here! Watch the action live from the ePL Invitational as professional footballers represent their clubs in a FIFA20 tournament.

Competitive juices will be flowing and rivalries revisited as clubs take part in a unique opportunity that sees Premier League players in a new light and a new environment, putting their FIFA 20 skills to the test against one another on the big stage from the comfort of their own home.

Thursday sees the first batch of last-16 matches with some big names taking to the FIFA stage.

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 8-2 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)

Todd Cantwell (Norwich) 2-6 Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

Neal Maupay (Brighton) 4-2 Phillip Billing (Bournemouth)

Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) vs Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Follow the action on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and see who flourishes with controller in hand - the tournament culminates with televised finals day on Saturday from 3pm.

The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the NHS and distributing them where they are needed most. The tournament will also continue to urge everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives.