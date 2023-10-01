Live football on Sky Sports - Fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

What's coming up on Sky Sports...

See below for all the domestic football matches available to watch on Sky Sports in the coming weeks...

Monday October 2

Fulham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 3

Birmingham vs Huddersfield Town - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Ipswich vs Hull City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Plymouth vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Stoke vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm

West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 4

Coventry vs Blackburn Rovers - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Leeds vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Leicester vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunderland vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Swansea vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Rotherham vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Thursday October 5

Celtic vs Glasgow City - Scottish Women's Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday October 6

Manchester United vs Arsenal - Women's Super League, kick-off 7.30pm

Birmingham vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 7

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 8

St Mirren v Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Women's Super League, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday October 9

Burton Albion vs Cambridge Utd - League One, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 14

Notts County vs Mansfield Town - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Chelsea vs West Ham - Women's Super League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 15

Liverpool vs Everton - Women's Super League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday October 20

Rotherham vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 21

Preston vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sheffield United vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Sunday October 22

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.15pm

Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday October 23

Tottenham vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 24

Huddersfield vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Norwich vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Swansea vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Leicester vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm

West Brom vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 25

Birmingham vs Hull City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Preston vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Rotherham vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Stoke vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 27

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 28

Southampton vs Birmingham - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 29

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, 3.30pm

Monday October 30

Coventry vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday November 1

West Ham Utd vs Arsenal - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.30pm

Man Utd vs Newcastle Utd - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8.15pm

Saturday November 4

Ross County v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 5

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2.00pm

Luton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 6

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8.00pm

Saturday November 11

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 12

Livingston v Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Celtic v Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.30pm

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 2.00pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.