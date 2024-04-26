Live football on Sky Sports today and this week - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

The big title run-in clashes continue on Sky Sports, with Leeds looking to close in on Championship leaders Leicester on Friday.

The live action across the leagues continues on Friday as Leeds aim to hold off Ipswich in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Friday April 16

QPR vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 27

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Everton vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 28

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berling - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Mainz vs Koln - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Darmsadt vs Heidenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Bristol City vs Man City - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Tuesday April 30

Coventry vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 1

Liverpool vs Chelsea - WSL, kick-off 7pm

Thursday May 2

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday May 3

Luton Town vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

League One play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 4

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Man City vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Koln vs Freiburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

League One play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday May 5

Union Berlin vs Bochum - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham- Premier League, kick-of 4.30pm

Heidenheim vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Monday May 6

League Two play-off semi-final A first leg (7th vs 4th), kick-off 3pm

League Two play-off semi-final B first leg (6th vs 5th), kick-off 5.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 7

League One play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 8

League One play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 9

League Two play-off semi-final A second leg (4th vs 7th), kick-off 8pm

Friday May 10

League Two play-off semi-final B second leg (5th vs 6th), kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 11

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 12

Championship play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 12.30pm

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Monday May 13

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Championship play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 14

Tottenham vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 15

Man Utd vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 16

Championship play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm

Friday May 17

Championship play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 18

League One play-off final, kick-off TBC

Sunday May 19

League Two play-off final, kick-off TBC

Sunday May 26

Championship play-off final, kick-off TBC

