Live football on Sky Sports today and this week - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

All the live football on Sky Sports, including key clashes in the Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL and the Premier League...
Friday 26 April 2024 10:41, UK
The big title run-in clashes continue on Sky Sports, with Leeds looking to close in on Championship leaders Leicester on Friday.
The live action across the leagues continues on Friday as Leeds aim to hold off Ipswich in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.
Friday April 16
QPR vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 27
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Everton vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 28
Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berling - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Mainz vs Koln - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Darmsadt vs Heidenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Bristol City vs Man City - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Tuesday April 30
Coventry vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday May 1
Liverpool vs Chelsea - WSL, kick-off 7pm
Thursday May 2
Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Friday May 3
Luton Town vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
League One play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 4
Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Man City vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Koln vs Freiburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
League One play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday May 5
Union Berlin vs Bochum - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Liverpool vs Tottenham- Premier League, kick-of 4.30pm
Heidenheim vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Monday May 6
League Two play-off semi-final A first leg (7th vs 4th), kick-off 3pm
League Two play-off semi-final B first leg (6th vs 5th), kick-off 5.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday May 7
League One play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm
Wednesday May 8
League One play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm
Thursday May 9
League Two play-off semi-final A second leg (4th vs 7th), kick-off 8pm
Friday May 10
League Two play-off semi-final B second leg (5th vs 6th), kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 11
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday May 12
Championship play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 12.30pm
Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Manchester United vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Monday May 13
Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Championship play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 8pm
Tuesday May 14
Tottenham vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday May 15
Man Utd vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Thursday May 16
Championship play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm
Friday May 17
Championship play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 18
League One play-off final, kick-off TBC
Sunday May 19
League Two play-off final, kick-off TBC
Sunday May 26
Championship play-off final, kick-off TBC
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.
Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.
Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?
It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.
Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.