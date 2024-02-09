Live Premier League football on Sky Sports - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports during the 2023/24 Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, SWPL and Bundesliga seasons...
Saturday 10 February 2024 17:32, UK
What's coming up on Sky Sports in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, WSL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and more...
Sunday February 11
Coventry vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm
West Ham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Stuttgart vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Hoffenheim vs Cologne - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
AFCON final, Nigeria vs Ivory Coast - kick-off 8pm
Monday February 12
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday February 13
Swansea City vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 16
West Brom vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 17
Arsenal vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm
Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Manchester City vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 18
Brighton vs Liverpool - WSL, kick-off 12pm
St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Sheffield United vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Luton vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 19
Everton vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 23
Leeds United vs Leicester City - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 24
Hull City vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 25
Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Wolves vs Sheffield United - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm
Monday February 26
West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday February 27
Ross County vs St Mirren - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday February 28
Livingston vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Sunday March 3
Hearts vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Saturday March 9
Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 10
Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 1pm
Liverpool vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 3.45pm
Monday March 11
Chelsea vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 16
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 17
Everton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm*
Brighton vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm*
Saturday March 30
Aston Villa vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Sunday March 31
Liverpool vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
* These matches are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation
