Premier League and Championship live games on Sky Sports

A list of the games Sky Sports will be showing live when the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship seasons return next week.

Wednesday June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Friday June 19

Norwich vs Southampton - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Tottenham vs Manchester United - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday June 20

Fulham vs Brentford - Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

West Brom vs Birmingham - Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football

West Ham vs Wolves - Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday June 21

Cardiff vs Leeds - Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football

Newcastle vs Sheffield United - Premier League, 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Premier League, 4.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Everton vs Liverpool - Premier League, 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Monday June 22

Manchester City vs Burnley - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday June 23

Leicester vs Brighton - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Tottenham vs West Ham - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Wed June 24

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday June 25

Southampton vs Arsenal - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley vs Watford - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Friday June 26

Brentford vs West Brom - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday June 27

Preston vs Cardiff - Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Leeds vs Fulham - Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football

Sunday June 28

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield - Sky Bet Championship, 2.15pm, Sky Sports Football

Watford vs Southampton - Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Tuesday June 30

Millwall vs Swansea - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Brighton vs Manchester United - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick

Wednesday July 1

Preston vs Derby - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Everton vs Leicester - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports and Sky Pick

West Ham vs Chelsea - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday July 2

Hull vs Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Don't forget the Sky Sports shows...

Soccer AM - Saturday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Fenners and Jimmy will be back on Saturday June 20 with their weekly round-up of the best football moments, features and interviews.

Sunday Supplement - Sunday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News

Get insight and opinion as the latest football topics are debated and discussed by a panel of newspaper journalists.