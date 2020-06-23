Rebekah Vardy to sue Coleen Rooney for libel over online dispute

Coleen Rooney (left) accused Rebekah Vardy (right) of passing stories to the press

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel over their online fallout last year, according to a court listing.

Rooney, the wife of former Manchester United and England striker Wayne, claimed Vardy - who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie - had been leaking stories about her to the press.

Vardy, 38, denied any wrongdoing and later said the stress of their public row had caused her to have severe anxiety attacks.

In October 2019, Rooney accused Vardy on Twitter of leaking private Instagram stories about her to The Sun newspaper.

She claimed she had set the privacy settings to ensure the stories were only visible to one account, which belongs to Vardy's.

She said the posts which she set to be only viewable by Vardy's account were fake, including that she had been considering gender selection in order to have a baby girl. These stories were written about by some newspapers.

Shortly after Rooney's public accusation, Vardy responded on Instagram denying any involvement.

The dispute made news around the world and was dubbed #WagathaChristie.