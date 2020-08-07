Craig Shakespeare appointed Aston Villa assistant head coach

Craig Shakespeare was sacked as Watford assistant last month

Former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has been appointed Aston Villa's new assistant head coach.

The 56-year-old is a long-time friend and former team-mate at Walsall of manager Dean Smith.

Shakespeare left Watford, where he was number two to Nigel Pearson, last month before the Hornets were relegated.

He will join John Terry and Richard O'Kelly, who remain assistant head coaches, in the Villa backroom staff.

0:44 Darius Vassell thinks it might be time for Jack Grealish to think about his own aspirations and perhaps leave Aston Villa. Darius Vassell thinks it might be time for Jack Grealish to think about his own aspirations and perhaps leave Aston Villa.

Smith said: "I was keen to add some additional Premier League know-how onto my coaching team and Craig certainly has that in abundance.

"He's a vastly experienced coach who will add another dimension to our team. I've known Craig for many years since our Walsall playing days and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Shakespeare was assistant to Claudio Ranieri when Leicester won the Premier League in 2016 before replacing the Italian as manager for 26 games, eventually leaving in October 2017.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.