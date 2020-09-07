Manchester United: Tobin Heath and Christen Press to join WSL side this week

Tobin Heath and Christen Press won the World Cup with the USA in 2015 and 2019

Manchester United are set to sign USA's World Cup-winning duo Tobin Heath and Christen Press before Thursday’s transfer deadline in the Women's Super League.

Heath, 32, and Press, 31, have both agreed one-year deals with Casey Stoney's side.

Both players are arriving from the US, with Heath joining from Portland Thorns and Press from Utah Royals. They follow the summer signings of fellow US internationals Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle at Manchester City.

Heath and Press have each been capped over 100 times for the national team and were both part of the USA's last two World Cup winning squads in 2015 and 2019.

United are playing just their second season in the WSL after reforming their senior women's side in 2018 following a 13-year absence.

Under Stoney's guidance, United finished fourth in the table last season and began the new campaign last weekend, holding reigning champions Chelsea to a 1-1 draw.

