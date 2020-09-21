Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Fans return, Nottingham Forest labouring & more

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast is back to assess all the weekend's action, as fans returned, Nottingham Forest were beaten and Sheff Wed's Cameron Dawson takes Ten To Tackle.

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Don Goodman and presenter David Prutton to look back at the impact of fans returning at Middlesbrough and Norwich, as well as five other grounds across the lower leagues. Reading and Luton lead the way after two wins from two, Nottingham Forest suffered another defeat, and Coventry got their first win of the season after beating QPR.

In League One, Lincoln continued their bright start, Sunderland saw off Oxford to get their first win of the season, and there was a high-scoring encounter between AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth Argyle as they drew 4-4.

Then in League Two, Salford thumped Grimsby, Bolton were beaten by Colchester - and we round up the rest of the weekend's action.