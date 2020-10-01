Championship Team of the Month for September

We take look back at the top performers from the Championship in February, with seven clubs represented in WhoScored.com's Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) - 7.63 rating

Aaron Ramsdale's departure presented Mark Travers the chance to nail down the No 1 spot on the south coast, but after an error in the opening weekend 3-2 win over Blackburn, Jason Tindall elected to bring Begovic in and he hasn't disappointed. Despite playing just two of three matches, only Ryan Allsop made more saves than the Bournemouth goalkeeper (11) in September.

Right-back: Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) - 7.20 rating

The first of two Watford players to make the cut, Ngakia left West Ham for the Hornets over the summer and has enjoyed a solid start to life at Vicarage Road. Watford are one of two teams yet to concede a league goal in the Championship this season with Ngakia evidently key. Indeed, the young right-back made more tackles (14) than any other player in September.

Centre-back: Craig Cathcart (Watford) - 7.52 rating

The highest-rated centre-back in September. Cathcart was aerially dominant where required, winning 14 aerial duels, while 14 clearances was also a solid return. In addition, the 31-year-old scored Watford's first goal of the season in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, a victory in which he landed the WhoScored.com Man of the Match award.

Centre-back: Joe Rodon (Swansea) - 7.49 rating

Like Watford, Swansea are yet to concede a goal this season, with Rodon vital at the back. The 22-year-old won 16 aerial duels across his three league outings in September, while only two players made more clearances than the Swans star (24).

Left-back: Omar Richards (Reading) - 7.55 rating

Rounding off the backline is the first of three Reading men. Richards made 14 tackles and interceptions combined in September and pushed forward well from the back, too, as he completed nine dribbles, the second-best return in the league.

Right midfield: Ivan Sanchez (Birmingham) - 7.75 rating

The only Birmingham player to feature, Sanchez's seven successful dribbles was the fifth-best in the Championship in September as he excelled in his debut month at St. Andrew's. Sanchez provided the vital assist for Jeremie Bela's winning goal against Brentford on the opening weekend of the campaign, that coming from one of eight key passes, the fourth-best in the division in September.

Central midfield: Bradley Johnson (Blackburn) - 8.61 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.61, Johnson is our Championship player of the month. Only team-mate Adam Armstrong (five) scored more goals than Johnson (three) in September, including two in a man-of-the-match display against Derby, and has featured in all three Championship team of the weeks so far. Off the ball, the 33-year-old has excelled, with his nine interceptions the second-best return in the league.

Central midfield: Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) - 7.75 rating

Paterson is the only player to have won more than one WhoScored.com Man of the Match award in September, landing the accolade in wins over Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday. Paterson had a direct hand in both goals in the former victory and sealed the three points against the latter as Bristol City ended September as one of two teams to boast a 100 per cent record. Only Gustavo Hamer made more key passes than the Paterson (9).

Left midfield: Michael Olise (Reading) - 7.70 rating

Teenager Olise had a direct hand in three of the Reading's six league goals this season. The 18-year-old provided assists in victories over Derby and Cardiff and scored the goal that sealed the three points in Reading's 2-0 win over Barnsley. Having played a bit-part role last term, Olise has done exceptionally well to nail down a regular starting spot.

Striker: Adam Armstrong (Blackburn) - 8.36 rating

The Championship's top scorer in September, Armstrong scored five of Blackburn's 11 league goals last month, including a hat-trick in a man-of-the-match showing as they thumped Wycombe 5-0. Armstrong scored in all three league outings in September, mustering 15 shots in total, that at least five more than any other player. Of his five goals, four were deemed to be clear-cut goalscoring chances, that is also more than any other Championship player last month.

Striker: Lucas Joao (Reading) - 7.88 rating

Joao had a direct hand in three of Reading's six league goals as he scored two and assisted one, the latter coming for Ovie Ejaria to net in the opening weekend win over Derby.