Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Teenage stars and Paul Warne's shed

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast takes a look at the teen superstar who could light up the Championship, the bailout latest and all the biggest deals from Deadline Day 2.

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundits Andy Hinchcliffe and Keith Andrews to discuss all the latest news in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The two league leaders Bristol City and Reading were held for the first time at the weekend, while Watford returned to winning ways and Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton got off to a dream start as they won at Blackburn.

The panel also take a look at the latest regarding the return of fans, EFL bailouts, and the some of the best of the rest of the action from the weekend.

Attention then turns to League One and League Two, after Ipswich kept on going at the top of the third tier, and Cambridge recorded another emphatic win, and then a look at all the biggest deals on Deadline Day 2 throughout the leagues.