Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Teenage stars and Paul Warne's shed

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast takes a look at the teen superstar who could light up the Championship, the bailout latest and all the biggest deals from Deadline Day 2.
- Subscribe and listen: Apple | Castbox | Spotify | Your regular provider
Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundits Andy Hinchcliffe and Keith Andrews to discuss all the latest news in the Championship, League One and League Two.
The two league leaders Bristol City and Reading were held for the first time at the weekend, while Watford returned to winning ways and Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton got off to a dream start as they won at Blackburn.
The panel also take a look at the latest regarding the return of fans, EFL bailouts, and the some of the best of the rest of the action from the weekend.
Trending
- Pickford avoids disciplinary action for Van Dijk challenge
- Ref Watch: 'Human error' to blame for no Pickford red
- Hits & misses: Same old Spurs, Man Utd finally start
- 'I promised Barkley England place at Euro 2020'
- Van Dijk blow leaves Liverpool stepping into unknown
- F1 prepares to ride the 'rollercoaster'
- Jose: West Ham lucky, Moyes found 'new Fellaini'
- 'Angry' Rooney tests negative but will miss Derby games
- Carra: Title race blown open as Van Dijk prepares for surgery
- Pep defends Aguero over Massey-Ellis incident
Attention then turns to League One and League Two, after Ipswich kept on going at the top of the third tier, and Cambridge recorded another emphatic win, and then a look at all the biggest deals on Deadline Day 2 throughout the leagues.