Man City vs Liverpool: Play the Sky Sports News Quiz on Friday

Sky Sports News hosts another interactive quiz on Friday evening - this time, it's a Manchester City vs Liverpool special, ahead of Sunday's huge clash between last season's top two.

It could not be easier to take part, as viewers will be able to play along at home while watching Sky Sports News (visit skysports.com/play at 6.30pm on Friday).

Presented by Julian Warren and Vicky Gomersall, players will be given 15 seconds to answer multiple-choice questions.

Friday's theme is all about the meeting of two sides who have dominated the Premier League in recent years, with Manchester City hosting Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Topics will include: Goals from previous fixtures, a missing men round, refereeing controversies, and a quickfire managers round.

Each answer is scored by points - the longer you take, the more your score goes down, with a maximum of 1,000 points available per question.

Not only can you play with your family and friends for ultimate bragging rights but there is also the chance to win a Sky Soundbox as well!

Image: Enjoy truly immersive sound with Sky Soundbox and get the full cinema experience from a single speaker

Sky Sports News Quiz will air on Friday at 6.30pm on Sky Sports News. To take part, visit skysports.com/play.