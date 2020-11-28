Super 6 Extra: Back Frank, No Way Jose!

You can win £5,000 for free by predicting what will unfold when Frank Lampard's Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on Super Sunday.

Table-toppers Tottenham face Chelsea live on Sky Sports this weekend, giving both sides a chance to stretch their current lengthy unbeaten runs.

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 29th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Full-time score

Tottenham are unbeaten in eight following their opening-day defeat by Everton, and have won their last four Premier League matches, propelling them to the top of the table in the process.

They have the best defensive record in the league (yes, I know what you are thinking), having kept three clean sheets from their last four.

Chelsea have not gone quietly either, going seven games without a loss after their 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool. This has seen Frank Lampard's rise up the table, and before this weekend, his side had scored more goals than any team this season with 22.

Like their opponents, Chelsea have kept three clean sheets in their last four, largely down to the man between the sticks, Edouard Mendy, and the veteran at the back Thiago Silva. Timo Werner could have had a hatful against Newcastle and Jose Mourinho will be well intent on preventing the German from having any joy on Sunday.

This fixture does seem to have a different feel about it this term; both teams have started so impressively, while Liverpool and Manchester City have some problems of their own to contend with. It is Lampard against Mourinho, and frankly, anything could happen.

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League meetings with Tottenham, Lampard and Mourinho being in charge for the latter two, and I do think that trend continues on Sunday.

Verdict

It has to be a tale of two strike forces, and I will opt against the formidable partnership of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. That is simply down to the prowess of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Tammy Abraham. Throw a Kai Havertz and a Mason Mount into the mix, and that is a serious threat to any side in the world.

Image: Jose Mourinho embraces Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son at full-time

I can also see Chelsea exposing the Spurs defence; the interchanging three will cause a ton of problems that the Spurs backline will simply not be able to handle.

N'Golo Kante is back to his best, simply because he is playing in the deeper role - there's no science behind that. Aside from this offering more protection for the defence, he still offers more going forward. This is the reason why Chelsea will get the job done on Sunday.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Half-time score

Both teams differ significantly in respect to when their goals have arrived this season. Tottenham have shared the load between the first and second half, while Chelsea have netted 15 of their 22 goals in the second period. Tottenham will need to halt this trend if they are to have a chance.

Rather fittingly, Tottenham top the first half table and Chelsea top the second half table. I believe this will continue on Sunday, with neither side being able to get off the mark before the break. Over 30 per cent of matches this season have been 0-0 at the interval.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham (9/4 with Sky Bet)

First goalscorer

The frontrunners are of course Kane, Son and Werner for this feat on Sunday. If Mourinho's side are to get the first goal, it may be provided by Kane, but as he takes up the deeper role once more, it will most likely be Son, as was the case in their victory over Manchester City.

His shot conversion rate is at 60 per cent, scoring nine of his 15 shots this season. That said, the first goal in Tottenham's last five matches has come from Kane or Son. Dare to opt against them?

Werner somehow did not find the net against Newcastle, but did superbly to set up Abraham, who found his third goal of the campaign at St James' Park. Both are viable options, but an outsider could be Zouma from the set-piece, who has three to his name already and finds himself just one behind Werner.

Image: Timo Werner was unlucky not to find the net against Newcastle

Prediction: Tammy Abraham to score first (9/2 with Sky Bet)

First card

Who could forget the 'Battle of the Bridge' in 2016? There were 12 bookings on the night, with nine of those for Tottenham, understandably frustrated that they were about to hand Leicester the title after blowing a two-goal lead.

Kante could be the man to be shown the first booking, but surprisingly he has only picked up one yellow card so far this season, in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. Tottenham will come and sit back, similarly to how they played against City, so the counter-attack could be where Chelsea get hit. Kante will be the player attempting to prevent that.

With Kane also dropping in deep to tussle with Chelsea's midfield, there may be ample opportunity to get after Kante for the first card.

Another tough tackler is Tottenham new man Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish international goes up against Hakim Ziyech, who has come into form since arriving at Chelsea. Reguilon could have some trouble with Ziyech's link-up with James down the right, and this could result in an early card for the left-back.

Prediction: Sergio Reguilon to receive the first card (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Total corners

In each of these two sides' last five matches, there have been at least seven corners in the match, while their last two has seen a total corner count of 10 or more. This gives you plenty of options to consider when making your predictions.

Matches of this calibre do tend to throw up less corners, with eight corners being taken the last time these two collided. Manchester City took 10 corners against Tottenham last week; Spurs had zero.

Choose wisely, as it could be the difference between £5,000 and being empty-handed.

Prediction: Nine corners taken (11+: evens with Sky Bet)

Man of the Match

There are far too many names to consider, but I am going to go all out and back another top performance from Ziyech. He could well get on the scoresheet, but it is his creativity and eye for a pass will cause a heap of problems for Tottenham. If Ziyech is on top form, you could well find the winning combination.

Prediction: Hakim Ziyech to earn MOTM

Tiebreaker - possession

As I alluded to earlier, Tottenham will look to stifle Chelsea and be patient without the ball as well as on it. In doing so, they will allow Chelsea to have the lion's share of possession, which could be their undoing if the result does not go their way. Chelsea had 71 per cent of the ball at Newcastle.

Chelsea may not quite have 71 per cent here, but being the home team, they could well be the team to back here. This measure, of course, will be the deciding factor.

Just one match, and six questions, stands in your way of landing the £5,000 jackpot. Do not miss your free chance to play and enter your predictions before the 4.30pm deadline on Sunday!