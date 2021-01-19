League One, League Two highlights and round-up: Hull, Cambridge move top

Hull moved to the top of League One with a 3-0 win over 10-man Accrington.

Grant McCann's side took the lead in the 37th minute when Keane Lewis-Potter set up Mallik Wilks before Gavin Whyte doubled Hull's advantage on the rebound when Wilks' shot was parried by Nathan Baxter.

Whyte's Northern Ireland colleague Josh Magennis added a third from the penalty spot after Cameron Burgess earned a second booking in fouling Jacob Greaves in the box.

The result sees Hull edge clear of Lincoln on goal difference after the Imps' match at home to Gillingham fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth sit one point from the summit after a 4-0 win over AFC Wimbledon that saw John Marquis, Ryan Williams, Sean Raggett and Ben Close find the net.

Doncaster stayed fourth as Jon Taylor's goal was enough to see off Rochdale 1-0, keeping them level on points with fifth-placed Peterborough who came from behind to beat Charlton - who stay sixth but fall three points behind.

1:39 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Crewe and Bristol Rovers

The Addicks led through Conor Washington's 14th-minute penalty, but Sammie Szmodics scored twice after the break to take the points.

Crewe are just one point behind Charlton after seeing off Bristol Rovers 3-2.

Crewe blew the 2-0 lead given to them by Charlie Kirk and Ryan Wintle as Max Ehmer and Luke McCormick hit back for Rovers, but Olly Lancashire's 55th-minute diving header won it.

Plymouth's 400-mile trip to Sunderland was rewarded with three points as they ran out 2-1 in a fixture which had been threatened by the weather.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough and Charlton

Liverpool loanee Adam Lewis put Argyle ahead 11 minutes in and, though Aiden O'Brien levelled six minutes into the second half, Joe Edwards soon restored the visitors' lead.

Joe Mason's first-half hat-trick powered MK Dons to a 3-1 win over Fleetwood, who got a late consolation from Sam Finley.

The match between Blackpool and Northampton was also postponed due to bad weather.

Sky Bet League Two

Newport 'keeper Tom King scored directly from a goal kick before promotion rivals Cheltenham hit back to earn a 1-1 draw at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Matty Blair's equaliser for the home side in first-half stoppage time denied Newport the chance to move back to the top of League Two and kept Michael Duff's Robins in touch with the frontrunners.

Newport had taken the lead in bizarre circumstances as King's wind-assisted kick bounced on the edge of the Cheltenham box before looping over a helpless Josh Griffiths in the Robins goal.

0:27 Newport County goalkeeper Tom King scored from his own goal kick as his giant wind-assisted kick flew over Cheltenham Town's Josh Griffiths in the opposite goal

Cambridge moved to the top of the table after coming from a goal behind to win 2-1 at Southend.

Southend went in front in the 27th minute when a right-wing corner from Sam Hart was headed home by Simeon Akinola from close range.

Cambridge regrouped at the break and drew level within a minute of the second half when Harrison Dunk's left-wing cross dropped for Jack Iredale who thundered an 18-yard shot into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

1:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Harrogate and Exeter

The visitors remained on top and scored the winner in the 68th minute when Paul Mullin's dangerous right-wing cross was tapped home by Joe Ironside.

Tranmere moved into the top half thanks to a 3-2 win against fourth-placed Forest Green.

The hosts struck early as visiting goalkeeper Luke McGee palmed Liam Feeney's cross into the path of Paul Lewis, and he headed home from six yards.

Two minutes after the restart Tranmere added a second when Calum MacDonald dragged a low cross back for James Vaughan, who side-footed home easily.

Elliott Whitehouse halved the deficit when he bundled home Nicky Cadden's cross from close range before Feeney smashed home to make it 3-1 after Morgan Ferrier's cross was not cleared. Scott Wagstaff headed in a late Forest Green consolation.

Ten-man Harrogate prevented Exeter from scoring for the first time in 15 League Two outings to hold out for a 0-0 draw.

Warren Burrell was sent off after 73 minutes for the Sulphurites but the visitors, currently enduring their worst run of the season having not won in five games in all competitions, only tested home goalkeeper James Belshaw once all evening.

Elsewhere, Carlos Mendes Gomes' 80th-minute strike cancelled out Josh Gordon's opener as Morecambe came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Walsall.